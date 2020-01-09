BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AZZ, EBay, Apple, Starbucks, Bed Bath & Beyond

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks were set to open at record levels on Thursday after the United States and Iran pulled back from new military action, while firming optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal added to the upbeat mood. .N

At 9:06 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.37% at 28,877. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.33% at 3,271, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.59% at 8,997. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Chico's FAS Inc <CHS.N>, up 15.7% ** Castlight Health Inc <CSLT.N>, up 8.6% ** Azz Inc <AZZ.N>, up 8.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Tufin Software Technologies Ltd <TUFN.N>, down 24.2% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, down 19.8% ** Acuity Brands Inc <AYI.N>, down 9.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp <AGTC.O>, up 53.1% ** VBI Vaccines Inc <VBIV.O>, up 32.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Therapix Biosciences Ltd <TRPX.O>, down 21.5% ** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc <SLS.O>, down 18.4% ** Biocept Inc <BIOC.O>, down 15.7% ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: down 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Mirati Therapeutics drops on planned $250 mln stock offering ** Chico's FAS Inc CHS.N: up 15.7% premarket BUZZ-Chico's eyes best day in 11 years on upbeat Q4 outlook ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 11.8% premarket BUZZ-Bed Bath & Beyond: Plunges on pulling forecast after 'unsatisfactory' quarter BUZZ-Bed Bath & Beyond slips after dismal quarter; new CEO has long way to go ** Kura Sushi USA Inc KRUS.O: down 13.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls after bigger loss ** Tufin Software Technologies Ltd TUFN.K: down 24.2% premarket BUZZ-Slides as brokerages lower PT on Q4 revenue forecast cut ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: up 20.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as peanut allergy patch shows durable benefit in study ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies sees accelerating user growth in international market, upgrades to 'buy' ** AMD Inc AMD.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains as Mizuho upgrades on improving server market in 2020 ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies raises PT on growth in online video platform ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Starbucks rises after Barclays upgrades on attractive global opportunity ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: up 19.8% premarket BUZZ-Peanut allergy patch safer compared with Palforzia - analysts ** Nabriva Therapeutics PLC NBRV.O: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises after FDA accepts resubmitted antibiotic application ** TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp TPVG.N: down 4% premarket BUZZ-TriplePoint Venture slides on stock offering ** Innate Pharma SA IPHA.O: down 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops after FDA places cancer drug trial on partial hold ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Apple Inc: Up on PT hike, rise in iPhone sales in China ** EBay Inc EBAY.O: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies says eBay's marketplace not keeping up; shares dip ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Climbs on cannabis oil supply agreement with Vir Pharma ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC.O: up 53.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from eye disorder study ** AZZ Inc AZZ.N: up 8.4% premarket

BUZZ-Set for a 6-month high on Q3 results beat

** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc APLS.O: up 4.3% premarket

BUZZ-Apellis Pharma rises after pricing upsized stock deal ** Regenxbio Inc RGNX.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Regenxbio Inc: Up as FDA lifts partial clinical hold on eye treatment's trial

