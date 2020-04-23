BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aytu BioScience, QEP Resources, Immunomedics

US Markets
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures headed lower on Thursday as investors braced for another staggering jobless claims report and a plunge in business activity data as state-wide lockdown measures hammer economic growth..N

At 8:01 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.24% at 23,300. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.01% at 2,788.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.02% at 8,636.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Enzo Biochem Inc ENZ.N, up 38.7% ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc FET.N, up 35.7% ** QEP Resources Inc QEP.N, up 31.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.K, down 10.8% ** Q2 Holdings Inc QTWO.K, down 10.4% ** SilverBow Resources Inc SBOW.K, down 9.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O, up 83.9% ** CounterPath Corp CPAH.O, up 62.0% ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O, up 33.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ultra Clean Holdings Inc UCTT.O, down 23.8% ** Artelo Biosciences Inc ARTL.O, down 16% ** Digital Ally Inc DGLY.O, down 14% ** AT&T Inc T.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: AT&T's WarnerMedia, Entertainment units face virus hurdles this year ** Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Kinder Morgan's results highlight bleak macro situation ** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Lam Research: Falls on lower-than-expected revenue ** Aytu BioScience Inc AYTU.O: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ- Aytu BioScience: Rises after distribution deal for COVID-19 tests ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Gilead: Upcoming COVID-19 trial data may not be enough to draw conclusions - analyst ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 8.9% premarket ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 6.5% premarket ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 2.7% premarket ** Melco Resorts & Entertainments Ltd MLCO.O: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Las Vegas Sands: Sees speedy recovery in Asia once virus-related restrictions ease ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.6% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.3% premarket ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: up 12.9% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 2.8% premarket ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 3.1% premarket ** QEP Resources Inc QEP.N: up 31.3% premarket BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks gain on production cuts, Gulf tensions ** Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc HLX.N: up 17.0% premarket BUZZ-Helix Energy Solutions Group: Jumps on strong Q1 results ** Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.O: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Avis Budget Group: Surges after forecasting improving demand for summer ** DTE Energy Co DTE.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ- DTE Energy: CS sees Q1 earnings miss estimates on coronavirus hit, cuts PT ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Eli Lilly: Shares up on Q1 sales rise, adjusted EPS forecast ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O: up 33.6% premarket BUZZ-Immunomedics set to hit two-decade high as FDA approves breast cancer therapy ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Alcoa Corp: Climbs on Q1 profit, revenue beat

