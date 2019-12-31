BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Avon Products, Sina Corp, Core Laboratories, Halliburton

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street dipped in thin trading on the last day of the decade as a year-end rally powered by optimism around trade and a brightening global outlook fizzled out, though the S&P 500 was still on course for its best year since 2013. .N

At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.18% at 28,411.54. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.16% at 3,216.1 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.07% at 8,939.901. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mylan Nv <MYL.O>, up 1.9% ** Mosaic Co <MOS.N>, up 1.8% ** DXC Technology Co <DXC.N>, up 1.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Schlumberger NV <SLB.N>, down 2.1% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, down 2% ** Halliburton Co <HAL.N>, down 1.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 14.5% ** Meritor Inc <MTOR.N>, up 12.6% ** Air Industries Group <AIRI.N>, up 11.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Core Laboratories N.V. <CLB.N>, down 21.3% ** Unique Fabricating Inc <UFAB.N>, down 7.9% ** Bancorp of New Jersey Inc <BKJ.N>, down 5.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Neovasc Inc <NVCN.O>, up 73% ** Fuelcell Energy Inc <FCEL.O>, up 43.8% ** Oncolytics Biotech Inc <ONCY.O>, up 27.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc <EYEG.O>, down 18.4% ** Molecular Data Inc <MKD.O>, down 13.2% ** Akero Therapeutics Inc <AKRO.O>, down 11.9% ** Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd SLGL.O: up 23.3% BUZZ-Sol-Gel's acne drug could emerge as a significant topical treatment - Jefferies ** resTORbio Inc TORC.O: up 4.5% BUZZ-Jumps after Morgan Stanley takes stake ** Core Laboratories N.V. CLB.N: down 21.3% BUZZ-Core Labs' Q4 NAM-driven forecast cut to be industry norm - Evercore ISI ** Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-Up as it leads consortium to buy stake in Universal Music ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 14.5% BUZZ-Tesla-rival Nio rises as brokerage raises PT following upbeat results ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N: up 9.1% BUZZ-Rises on contract extension for drilling rigs in Middle East ** Neovasc Inc NVCN.O: up 73.0% BUZZ-Surges after co submits marketing application for heart device ** Dick's Sporting Goods DKS.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Cowen raises PT, annual earnings estimates ** Avon Products Inc AVP.N: down 3.3% BUZZ-Falls after stock removed from S&P sub index as Natura deal nears ** Meritor Inc MTOR.N: up 12.6% BUZZ-Set to join S&P SmallCap 600, eyes best day in two years ** Urovant Sciences Ltd UROV.O: up 8.8% BUZZ-Jumps on loan deal, bladder disorder drug progress ** Sina Corp SINA.O: up 6.4% BUZZ-Set for best day in over 4 months on $500 mln share buyback plan

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.23%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.12%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.35%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.15%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.11%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.22%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.18%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.15%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.22%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.06%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.02%

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

