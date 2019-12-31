Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Avon Products, Sina Corp, Core Laboratories, Halliburton

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street dipped in thin trading on the last day of the decade as a year-end rally powered by optimism around trade and a brightening global outlook fizzled out, though the S&P 500 was still on course for its best year since 2013. .N

At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.18% at 28,411.54. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.16% at 3,216.1 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.07% at 8,939.901. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mylan Nv <MYL.O>, up 1.9% ** Mosaic Co <MOS.N>, up 1.8% ** DXC Technology Co <DXC.N>, up 1.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Schlumberger NV <SLB.N>, down 2.1% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, down 2% ** Halliburton Co <HAL.N>, down 1.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 14.5% ** Meritor Inc <MTOR.N>, up 12.6% ** Air Industries Group <AIRI.N>, up 11.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Core Laboratories N.V. <CLB.N>, down 21.3% ** Unique Fabricating Inc <UFAB.N>, down 7.9% ** Bancorp of New Jersey Inc <BKJ.N>, down 5.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Neovasc Inc <NVCN.O>, up 73% ** Fuelcell Energy Inc <FCEL.O>, up 43.8% ** Oncolytics Biotech Inc <ONCY.O>, up 27.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc <EYEG.O>, down 18.4% ** Molecular Data Inc <MKD.O>, down 13.2% ** Akero Therapeutics Inc <AKRO.O>, down 11.9% ** Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd SLGL.O: up 23.3% BUZZ-Sol-Gel's acne drug could emerge as a significant topical treatment - Jefferies ** resTORbio Inc TORC.O: up 4.5% BUZZ-Jumps after Morgan Stanley takes stake ** Core Laboratories N.V. CLB.N: down 21.3% BUZZ-Core Labs' Q4 NAM-driven forecast cut to be industry norm - Evercore ISI ** Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-Up as it leads consortium to buy stake in Universal Music ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 14.5% BUZZ-Tesla-rival Nio rises as brokerage raises PT following upbeat results ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N: up 9.1% BUZZ-Rises on contract extension for drilling rigs in Middle East ** Neovasc Inc NVCN.O: up 73.0% BUZZ-Surges after co submits marketing application for heart device ** Dick's Sporting Goods DKS.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Cowen raises PT, annual earnings estimates ** Avon Products Inc AVP.N: down 3.3% BUZZ-Falls after stock removed from S&P sub index as Natura deal nears ** Meritor Inc MTOR.N: up 12.6% BUZZ-Set to join S&P SmallCap 600, eyes best day in two years ** Urovant Sciences Ltd UROV.O: up 8.8% BUZZ-Jumps on loan deal, bladder disorder drug progress ** Sina Corp SINA.O: up 6.4% BUZZ-Set for best day in over 4 months on $500 mln share buyback plan

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.23%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.12%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.35%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.15%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.11%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.22%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.18%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.15%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.22%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.06%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.02%

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies BioTech US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular