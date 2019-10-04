Banking

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Avaya, RingCentral, HP, Ovid Therapeutics, Avnet

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stocks rose on Friday as moderate jobs growth in September offered some relief from a spate of dismal economic data this week that has rankled markets and fueled concerns that the United States was sliding into a recession. .N

At 11:59 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.84% at 26,422.42. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.90% at 2,936.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.95% at 7,947.156. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Skyworks Solutions Inc <SWKS.O>, up 4.1% ** Charter Communications Inc <CHTR.O>, up 2.9% ** Qorvo Inc <QRVO.O>, up 2.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** HP Inc <HPQ.N>, down 9.7% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 6.8% ** Noble Energy Inc <NBL.N>, down 2.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Avaya Holdings Corp <AVYA.N>, up 24.6% ** RingCentral Inc <RNG.N>, up 24.1% ** Nordic American Tanker Ltd <NAT.N>, up 10.5% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Myers Industries Inc <MYE.N>, down 9.9% ** HP Inc <HPQ.N>, down 9.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** ElectroCore Inc <ECOR.O>, up 28% ** BroadVision Inc <BVSN.O>, up 15.5% ** China XD Plastics Company Ltd <CXDC.O>, up 12% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc <OVID.O>, down 26% ** Arcimoto Inc <FUV.O>, down 15% ** Avnet Inc <AVT.O>, down 10.5% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Apple gains on report of raise in production of iPhone 11 models ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 2.0% BUZZ-Set to snap 6-day losing streak after MS upgrades ** PepsiCo Inc PEP.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-Street View: Investment in healthier products drive PepsiCo profit beat

** Smart Global Holdings Inc SGH.O: up 5.1% BUZZ-Among top losers after Q4 misses, sees weak Q1 ** MEI Pharma Inc MEIP.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises on data from early-stage trial of cancer drug ** Avaya Holdings Corp AVYA.N: up 24.6% ** RingCentral Inc RNG.N: up 24.1% BUZZ-RingCentral, Avaya jump on partnership deal ** Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX.O: down 9.7% BUZZ-Falls on upsized $150 mln stock offering ** HP Inc HPQ.N: down 9.7% BUZZ-Hits over 1-mth low on one-time restructuring cost ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc OVID.O: down 26.0% BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted stock offerings ** Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT.O: up 8.3% BUZZ-Rises as gene therapy shows promise in early-stage trial ** Exela Technologies Inc XELA.O: up 20.9% BUZZ-Jumps on joint $900 mln services contract ** TerraForm Power Inc TERP.O: down 1.7% BUZZ-Drops on $300 mln equity raise; Brookfield pitches in ** Arbutus Biopharma Corp ABUS.O: down 25.5% BUZZ-Craters after discontinuing development of hepatitis B drug ** CyrusOne Inc CONE.O: down 1.0% BUZZ-Dips as Cowen downgrades over growing deal concerns ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Hit as GS downgrades to "neutral", cuts PT by 85%USN ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: down 1.8% BUZZ-Falls on short-seller report ** Avnet Inc AVT.O: down 10.5% BUZZ-Tumbles as Texas Instruments plans to scrap distribution pact

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.07%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.56%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.81%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.36%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.03%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.05%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.65%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.31%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.57%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.62%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.77%

