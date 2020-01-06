BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AutoZone, Nio, SmileDirectClub, Cal-Maine Foods

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks were set to fall for a second straight session on Monday as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran prompted investors to seek refuge in safer assets such as gold and government bonds. .N

At 9:18 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.64% at 28,418. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.57% at 3,217, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.70% at 8,748.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Mechel PAO <MTL.N>, up 11.4% ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 10.4% ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.N>, up 9.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Granite Construction Inc <GVA.N>, down 16% ** Resideo Technologies Inc REZI.N, down 6.8% ** Adecoagro SA <AGRO.N>, down 5.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Atyr Pharma Inc <LIFE.O>, up 62.0% ** Guardion Health Sciences Inc <GHSI.O>, up 34.7% ** Cti Industries Corp <CTIB.O>, up 31.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** SVB Financial Group <SIVB.O>, down 20.1% ** Trillium Therapeutics Inc <TRIL.O>, down 11.1% ** China Finance Online Co Ltd <JRJC.O>, down 11.1% ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Tesla-rival Nio rises on higher deliveries in December

** Perion Network Ltd PERI.O: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Perion Network climbs after raising full-year EBITDA target

** Newmont Goldcorp Corp NEM.N: up 2.5% premarket ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: up 2.3% premarket ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N : up 3.9% premarket ** Anglogold Ashanti AU.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Gold miners surge on safe haven rush amid U.S., Iran tension

** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on contract for hydrogen fuel cells

** Cal-Maine Foods Inc CALM.O: down 9.8% premarket BUZZ-Slides on surprise Q2 loss, sales miss

** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 8.6% premarket BUZZ-Shines on launch of new oral care products at Walmart BUZZ-Enjoys a "competitive moat" - Craig-Hallum

** Interpace Biosciences Inc IDXG.O: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Interpace Biosciences: Gains on plans of collaborative study for diagnostic test ** Commercial Metals Co CMC.N: up 7.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as construction sector demand drives Q1 profit beat ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush downgrades on near peak valuation ** ATyr Pharma Inc LIFE.O : up 62.0% premarket BUZZ-aTyr Pharma surges on $8 mln license deal

