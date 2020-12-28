BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aurora Mobile, Myovant Sciences

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were at record levels on Monday as President Donald Trump's move to sign into law a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on a vaccine-led economic recovery. .N

At 7:36 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.53% at 30,270. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.67% at 3,719.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.71% at 12,795.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N, up 29.7% ** Myovant Sciences MYOV.N, up 24.7% ** Live Oak Acquisition Corp LOAK.N, up 16.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Orion Engineered Carbons SA OEC.N, down 13.7% ** Perspecta Inc PRSP.N, down 8.4% ** Phoenx Tree Holdings Ltd DNK.N, down 7.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp BREZR.O, up 73.6% ** Bionano Genomics Equity Warrants BNGOW.O, up 64.1% ** DarioHealth Equity Warrants DRIOW.O, up 50.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** ToughBuilt Industries Equity Warrants TBLTW.O, down 38.7% ** Air T Funding Equity Warrants AIRTW.O, down 29.2% ** Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN.O, down 28.5% ** Aurora Mobile JG.O: up 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on tie-up with e-commerce platform

** Nano Dimension NNDM.O: down 11.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops on discounted share offering

** Myovant Sciences MYOV.N: up 24.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on collaboration with Pfizer for cancer treatment

** UTStarcom Holdings UTSI.O: up 14.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on meeting milestone in network agreement

