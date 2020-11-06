BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aurora Cannabis, Uber, GoPro Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street was set to trim this week's more than 7% jump on Friday, ahead of a jobs report expected to underline the scale of the economic challenge awaiting America's next president. .N

At 6:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.51% at 28,154. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.69% at 3,480.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.01% at 11,955. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 18.0% ** Farfetch Ltd <FTCH.K>, up 11.1% ** Yelp Inc <YELP.N>, up 10% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** New Relic Inc <NEWR.N>, down 14% ** Alteryx Inc <AYX.N>, down 9.4% ** Select Energy Services Inc <WTTR.N>, down 8.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sundial Growers Inc <SNDL.O>, up 35.4% ** GoPro Inc <GPRO.O>, up 22.4% ** Charles & Colvard Ltd <CTHR.O>, up 18.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Assembly Biosciences Inc <ASMB.O>, down 33.1% ** Global Blood Therapeutics Inc <GBT.O>, down 28.7% ** Molecular Templates Inc <MTEM.O>, down 27% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Alibaba will bank on investments, cloud business for long run ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Shares drop on dour results ** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Bristol Myers' growth outlook remains positive

(Compiled by Arunima Kumar)

