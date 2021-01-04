BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aurora Cannabis, Teledyne Techologies, Moderna Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and the Dow eased from record levels on the first trading day of the year on Monday as nerves over the outcome of runoff elections in Georgia this week countered optimism over a vaccine-driven recovery in the global economy..N

At 11:16 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.56% at 30,130.36. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.02% at 3,717.59 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.99% at 12,760.436. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** FLIR Systems Inc <FLIR.O>, up 19.2% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 5.1% ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, up 4.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Teledyne Techologies Inc <TDY.N>, down 7.6% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 7.1% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 6.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Studio City International Holdings Ltd <MSC.N>, up 19.4% ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc <SLCA.N>, up 16.8% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 12.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** QuantumScape Corp <QS.N>, down 37% ** Genworth Financial Inc <GNW.N>, down 24.1% ** CNFinance Holdings Ltd <CNF.N>, down 18.5% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Bionano Genomics Inc <BNGO.O>, up 119.2% ** The9 Ltd <NCTY.O>, up 73% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Big Rock Parters Acquisition Corp <BRPAU.O>, down 45.3% ** Calithera Biosciences Inc CALA.O, down 41.6%

** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 59.6%

BUZZ-Surges after India approves emergency use of partner's COVID-19 vaccine ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Tesla starts 2021 on record high after beating 2020 delivery estimates ** PubMatic Inc PUBM.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Jefferies starts with 'buy', says winner in ad tech space ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Pivotal Research upgrades on increased athletic goods demand ** Airbnb Inc ABNB.O: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Analysts check into Airbnb for the long haul ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.4% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 0.2% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 1.0% ** EQT Corp EQT.N: up 3.5% ** TechnipFMC PLC FTI.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Oil stocks up as OPEC+ expected to cap output ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Set for second consecutive day in red ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 4.3% ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: up 7.6% ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: up 10.9% ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd HMY.N: up 10.5% ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Gold miners gain as bullion rises on weak dollar ** Magellan Health Inc MGLN.O: up 12.2%

BUZZ-Up on $2.2 bln Centene deal ** Tiziana Life Sciences PLC TLSA.O: up 16.8%

BUZZ-Gains on completion of Foralumab clinical trial ** China Telecom Corporation Limited CHA.N: down 6.9% ** China Mobile Limited CHL.N: down 6.1% ** China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited CHU.N: down 4.3%

BUZZ-U.S. shares of Chinese telcos fall on NYSE delisting announcement ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Up as FDA allows mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial ** FLIR Systems Inc FLIR.O: up 19.2%

BUZZ-Surges as Teledyne to buy co for $8 bln ** Calithera Biosciences Inc CALA.O: down 41.6%

BUZZ-Slumps after missing main goal of cancer study ** Fisker Inc FSR.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Up after deal to develop driver assistance technology with Magna ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Rises on Advaccine deal to make, sell COVID-19 vaccine in China ** C3.ai Inc AI.N: down 13.5%

BUZZ-Drops as Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan "underweight" out of the gate ** Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT.O: up 0.3% ** Marathon Patent Group Inc MARA.O: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Cryptocurrency stocks jump even as Bitcoin slumps ** Eos Energy Enterprises Inc EOSE.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Rises on $20 mln supply order ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Bernstein downgrades on bleak 787 outlook ** Inozyme Pharma Inc INZY.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Up on UK, U.S. nod for human trials of mineralization disorder drug USN ** Enzo Biochem Inc ENZ.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Up on expanded emergency use authorization for COVID-19 testing ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Gains on raising 2021 vaccine output forecast ** Brookfield Property Partners LP BPY.O: up 16.7%

BUZZ-Soars on take-private offer from Brookfield Asset Management

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.56%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.15%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.24%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.41%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.39%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.05%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.02%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.42%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.47%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.33%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.63%

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.