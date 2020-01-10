BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aurora Cannabis, Infosys, Six Flags, L Brands, Spirit AeroSystems

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street hovered near all-time highs on Friday, as easing Middle East tensions and technology stocks offset concerns about slower-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in December. .N

At 11:55 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.25% at 28,884.72. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.01% at 3,274.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.08% at 9,211.191. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, up 4.1% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 3.1% ** Intuitive Surgical Inc <ISRG.O>, up 3.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Harley-Davidson Inc <HOG.N>, down 3.6% ** Advance Auto Parts Inc <AAP.N>, down 2.5% ** Mosaic Co <MOS.N>, down 2.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd <OCFT.N>, up 16.2% ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 15.6% ** Synnex Corp <SNX.N>, up 13.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp <SIX.N>, down 19.1% ** Quintana Energy Services Inc <QES.N>, down 13.2% ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM.N>, down 8 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, up 40.5% ** Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc <RARE.O>, up 31.3% ** Venus Concept Inc <VERO.O>, up 24.9% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc <PTLA.O>, down 43.2% ** Artara Therapeutics Inc <TARA.O>, down 17.2% ** Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc MTNB.N: down 21.8% BUZZ-Matinas BioPharma drops on deep-discounted stock deal ** Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.O: down 5.6% BUZZ-Falls as holiday sales disappoint ** Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH.O: down 16.8% BUZZ-Falls as discounting by rivals prompts forecast cut ** KB Home KBH.N: down 3.2% BUZZ-Falls as Q4 revenue misses on lower home prices ** Jason Industries Inc JASN.O: down 20.3% BUZZ-Falls on Nasdaq de-listing notice ** Synnex Corp SNX.N: up 13.4% BUZZ-Synnex gains on plans to separate into two publicly listed cos, upbeat Q4 results ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: down 7.6% BUZZ-Slides after denying reports of sale process ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: up 2.6% ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 0.8% BUZZ-Qorvo, Skyworks: Mizuho raises rating on 5G handset outlook ** Lumentum Holdings Inc LITE.O: down 1.9% BUZZ-Raymond James cuts rating, raises PT ** Infosys Ltd INFY.N: up 2.5% BUZZ-Infosys: U.S. shares hit three-month high on Q3 profit beat ** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O: up 8.6% BUZZ-Jumps on positive trial results of arthritis drug ** VOXX International Corp VOXX.O: down 3.3% BUZZ-Falls on weak Q3 report ** Monster Beverage Corp MNST.O: up 2.9% BUZZ-Monster Beverage remains a favored growth idea - analysts ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: down 9.6% BUZZ-Falls as Piper Sandler downgrades on 'notable' risks ** Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc PTLA.O: down 43.2% BUZZ-Plunges after disappointing Q4 earnings ** Kimbell Royalty Partners KRP.N: down 8.6% BUZZ-Kimbell Royalty Partners slides on public offering ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 40.5% BUZZ-Surges on receiving all-cash buyout proposal ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 7.7% BUZZ-Rises on positive data in herpes virus vaccine trials ** Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC.O: up 5.5% BUZZ-Street View: Blueprint Medicines cancer drug has compelling clinical profile ** Dermira Inc DERM.O: up 4.9% BUZZ-Dermira rises after Eli Lilly agrees to buy for $1.1 bln ** CounterPath Corp CPAH.O: up 99.8% BUZZ-Set for best day in over 2 years on deal with Honeywell ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N: down 19.1% BUZZ-Six Flags eyes worst day ever on China woes ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc SEEL.O: up 5.5% BUZZ-Jumps after depression treatment shows promise in early-stage study ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: up 18.6%

BUZZ-Up on expanded cancer treatment deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Luckin Coffee taking a break after co prices upsized stock offering ** WD-40 Co WDFC.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Falls after Q1 results disappoint ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Shares up on addition to Citi's "catalyst watch list" ** Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat prelim Q4 revenue ** Aptinyx Inc APTX.O: down 10.0%

BUZZ-Sinks on discounted public offering ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Split more likely than not - analysts ** Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc RARE.O: up 31.3%

BUZZ-Set for best day after successful gene therapy trial ** Venus Concept Inc VERO.O: up 24.9%

BUZZ-'Rising player in aesthetic laser dermatology' - Oppenheimer ** Turning Point Therapeutics Inc TPTX.O: down 11.2%

BUZZ-Turning Point Therapeutics drops after co announces management transition ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Spirit AeroSystems falls on plans to cut over 20% of workforce in Kansas

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.14%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.18%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.07%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.29%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.47%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.28%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.44%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.17%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.16%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.62%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.51%

