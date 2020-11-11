BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aurora Cannabis, AngloGold Ashanti, Revlon, Hexcel, Dolby Laboratories

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes advanced on Wednesday as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic rebound, with technology stocks bouncing back from steep losses this week as coronavirus cases spiraled. .N

At 13:20 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.29% at 29,505.99. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.88% at 3,576.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.80% at 11,761.59. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ETSY Inc <ETSY.OQ>, up 9.1 % ** Chipotle <CMG.N>, up 6 % ** Equinix Inc <EQIX.OQ>, up 5.2 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Air Products & Chemicals <APD.N>, down 8 % ** Henry Schein <HSIC.OQ>, down 6.5 % ** Dentsply Sirona <XRAY.OQ>, down 5.7 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nuveen ESG <NULC.N>, up 23.6 % ** Revlon Inc <REV.N>, up 18.8 % ** Fiverr International <FVRR.N>, up 16.7 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ashford Hospitality <AHT.N>, down 24 % ** Community Health Systems <CYH.N>, down 14.4 % ** Aurora Cannabis <ACB.N>, down 13.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Five Prime Therapeutics <FPRX.O>, up 241.2 % ** Equillium Inc <EQ.O>, up 59.6 % ** CM Life Sciences <CMLFW.O>, up 59.4 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** EGain Corporation <EGAN.O>, down 29.2 % ** Summit Wireless Technologies <WISA.O>, down 19 % ** Summer Infant <SUMR.O>, down 14.1 %

** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 0.9%

** Morgan Stanley RIC: up 1.1%

** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 0.2%

** Citigroup C.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-U.S. banks track markets higher on economic rebound hopes

** Apple AAPL.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Set to snap 3-day losing streak

** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Lyft raises hopes for post-pandemic profitability

** D.R. Horton DHI.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PTs on strong results

** Fuel Tech FTEK.O: up 73.5%

BUZZ-Surges as co swings to quarterly profit

** HUYA Inc HUYA.N: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat

** Five Prime FPRX.O: up 241.2%

BUZZ-Surges on gastric cancer treatment trial data, brokerages raise PT

** Pareteum Corp TEUM.O: down 41.1%

BUZZ-Plunges on Nasdaq delisting notice

** Teladoc TDOC.N: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat revenue forecast

** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Rises as co says its tech works as COVID-19 test

** Arbor Realty Trust ABR.N: down 5.2%

BUZZ-Drops after pricing stock offering

** Palo Alto Networks PANW.N: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Palo Alto Networks to buy cybersecurity peer Expanse in $800 mln deal

** eGain EGAN.O: down 29.2%

BUZZ-Plunges on downbeat second-quarter forecast

** Immuron IMRN.O: up 19.6%

BUZZ-Surges after U.S. DoD confirms diarrhea vaccine produces immune response

** Inventiva IVA.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA agrees one late-stage trial enough for NASH drug

** Surface Oncology SURF.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Jumps after cancer drug gets FDA 'fast track' status

** Yelp YELP.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Yelp rises as Evercore upgrades on post-vaccine recovery hopes

** Organogenesis ORGO.O: down 6.0%

BUZZ-Organogenesis slumps on planned stock offering

** Summer Infant SUMR.O: down 14.1%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, disappointing Q4 outlook

** Sonim Technologies Inc SONM.O: down 10.1%

BUZZ-Falls after Q3 revenue halves, misses estimates

** KKR & Co KKR.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-KKR shares down after Morgan Stanley prices block

** Performance Shipping PSHG.O: up 21.7%

BUZZ-Performance Shipping to buy tanker vessel, shares soar

** Sorrento SRNE.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Sorrento: Rises on application to start COVID-19 treatment clinical trial

** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: down 13.1%

BUZZ-Dives after upsized public offering, downgrade

** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: down 1.0%

** Gold Fields GFI.N: down 3.3%

** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Gold miners: Fall as bullion slips on stronger dollar, equities

** S&W Seed SANW.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Q3 revenue tops estimates

** Addus HomeCare ADUS.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Gains; co to acquire Queen City Hospice

** FuboTV FUBO.N: up 11.9%

BUZZ-Surges on higher rev outlook, rise in paid subscribers

** Revlon RIC: up 18.8%

BUZZ-Revlon rises on new bondholder participation in debt restructuring

** Pacific Biosciences PACB.O: up 12.9%

BUZZ-Pacific Biosciences soars after equity raise

** Esperion ESPR.O: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Down on $200 mln convertible debt offering

** ClearPoint Neuro CLPT.O: up 18.2%

BUZZ-Gains on strong Q3 revenue, FY outlook

** Hexcel HXL.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Hexcel jumps after report says Belgium's Solvay interested in takeover

** MasterCraft Boat MCFT.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-MasterCraft Boat raises outlook following profit beat; shares jump

** Dolby Laboratories DLB.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Dolby Laboratories up as JPM raises PT on strong Q4 hopes

** Safehold SAFE.N: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Safehold: Gains; co upsizes stock offering

** Silk Road Medical SILK.O: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Silk Road Medical: Set for worst day since May after Q3 results

** Duck Creek Technologies DCT.O: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Duck Creek falls as Apax, Accenture sell shares

** Bentley Systems BSY.O: down 11.7%

BUZZ-Drops on public offering of common stock

** Grocery Outlet GO.O: down 5.9%

BUZZ-Falls on dour Q4 sales trend

** Bit Digital BTBT.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Gains on agreements to buy bitcoin miners

** RI Pointe Group TPH.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Rises on up to $250 mln stock repurchase program

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.51%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.71%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.26%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.81%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.25%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.03%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.68%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.47%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.35%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.27%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.12%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

