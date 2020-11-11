BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aurora Cannabis, AngloGold Ashanti, Revlon, Hexcel, Dolby Laboratories
Wall Street's main indexes advanced on Wednesday as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic rebound, with technology stocks bouncing back from steep losses this week as coronavirus cases spiraled. .N
At 13:20 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.29% at 29,505.99. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.88% at 3,576.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.80% at 11,761.59. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ETSY Inc <ETSY.OQ>, up 9.1 % ** Chipotle <CMG.N>, up 6 % ** Equinix Inc <EQIX.OQ>, up 5.2 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Air Products & Chemicals <APD.N>, down 8 % ** Henry Schein <HSIC.OQ>, down 6.5 % ** Dentsply Sirona <XRAY.OQ>, down 5.7 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nuveen ESG <NULC.N>, up 23.6 % ** Revlon Inc <REV.N>, up 18.8 % ** Fiverr International <FVRR.N>, up 16.7 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ashford Hospitality <AHT.N>, down 24 % ** Community Health Systems <CYH.N>, down 14.4 % ** Aurora Cannabis <ACB.N>, down 13.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Five Prime Therapeutics <FPRX.O>, up 241.2 % ** Equillium Inc <EQ.O>, up 59.6 % ** CM Life Sciences <CMLFW.O>, up 59.4 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** EGain Corporation <EGAN.O>, down 29.2 % ** Summit Wireless Technologies <WISA.O>, down 19 % ** Summer Infant <SUMR.O>, down 14.1 %
** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 0.9%
** Morgan Stanley RIC: up 1.1%
** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 0.2%
** Citigroup C.N: up 2.7%
BUZZ-U.S. banks track markets higher on economic rebound hopes
** Apple AAPL.O: up 3.0%
BUZZ-Set to snap 3-day losing streak
** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 1.8%
BUZZ-Street View: Lyft raises hopes for post-pandemic profitability
** D.R. Horton DHI.N: up 2.5%
BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PTs on strong results
** Fuel Tech FTEK.O: up 73.5%
BUZZ-Surges as co swings to quarterly profit
** HUYA Inc HUYA.N: up 4.5%
BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat
** Five Prime FPRX.O: up 241.2%
BUZZ-Surges on gastric cancer treatment trial data, brokerages raise PT
** Pareteum Corp TEUM.O: down 41.1%
BUZZ-Plunges on Nasdaq delisting notice
** Teladoc TDOC.N: up 5.9%
BUZZ-Gains on upbeat revenue forecast
** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 12.1%
BUZZ-Rises as co says its tech works as COVID-19 test
** Arbor Realty Trust ABR.N: down 5.2%
BUZZ-Drops after pricing stock offering
** Palo Alto Networks PANW.N: up 4.2%
BUZZ-Palo Alto Networks to buy cybersecurity peer Expanse in $800 mln deal
** eGain EGAN.O: down 29.2%
BUZZ-Plunges on downbeat second-quarter forecast
** Immuron IMRN.O: up 19.6%
BUZZ-Surges after U.S. DoD confirms diarrhea vaccine produces immune response
** Inventiva IVA.O: up 7.0%
BUZZ-Rises as FDA agrees one late-stage trial enough for NASH drug
** Surface Oncology SURF.O: up 0.2%
BUZZ-Jumps after cancer drug gets FDA 'fast track' status
** Yelp YELP.N: up 1.1%
BUZZ-Yelp rises as Evercore upgrades on post-vaccine recovery hopes
** Organogenesis ORGO.O: down 6.0%
BUZZ-Organogenesis slumps on planned stock offering
** Summer Infant SUMR.O: down 14.1%
BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, disappointing Q4 outlook
** Sonim Technologies Inc SONM.O: down 10.1%
BUZZ-Falls after Q3 revenue halves, misses estimates
** KKR & Co KKR.N: down 3.9%
BUZZ-KKR shares down after Morgan Stanley prices block
** Performance Shipping PSHG.O: up 21.7%
BUZZ-Performance Shipping to buy tanker vessel, shares soar
** Sorrento SRNE.O: up 10.8%
BUZZ-Sorrento: Rises on application to start COVID-19 treatment clinical trial
** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: down 13.1%
BUZZ-Dives after upsized public offering, downgrade
** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: down 1.0%
** Gold Fields GFI.N: down 3.3%
** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 0.5%
BUZZ-Gold miners: Fall as bullion slips on stronger dollar, equities
** S&W Seed SANW.O: up 3.8%
BUZZ-Rises as Q3 revenue tops estimates
** Addus HomeCare ADUS.O: up 2.7%
BUZZ-Gains; co to acquire Queen City Hospice
** FuboTV FUBO.N: up 11.9%
BUZZ-Surges on higher rev outlook, rise in paid subscribers
** Revlon RIC: up 18.8%
BUZZ-Revlon rises on new bondholder participation in debt restructuring
** Pacific Biosciences PACB.O: up 12.9%
BUZZ-Pacific Biosciences soars after equity raise
** Esperion ESPR.O: down 4.9%
BUZZ-Down on $200 mln convertible debt offering
** ClearPoint Neuro CLPT.O: up 18.2%
BUZZ-Gains on strong Q3 revenue, FY outlook
** Hexcel HXL.N: up 2.5%
BUZZ-Hexcel jumps after report says Belgium's Solvay interested in takeover
** MasterCraft Boat MCFT.O: up 7.7%
BUZZ-MasterCraft Boat raises outlook following profit beat; shares jump
** Dolby Laboratories DLB.N: up 0.3%
BUZZ-Dolby Laboratories up as JPM raises PT on strong Q4 hopes
** Safehold SAFE.N: up 9.9%
BUZZ-Safehold: Gains; co upsizes stock offering
** Silk Road Medical SILK.O: down 8.0%
BUZZ-Silk Road Medical: Set for worst day since May after Q3 results
** Duck Creek Technologies DCT.O: down 4.4%
BUZZ-Duck Creek falls as Apax, Accenture sell shares
** Bentley Systems BSY.O: down 11.7%
BUZZ-Drops on public offering of common stock
** Grocery Outlet GO.O: down 5.9%
BUZZ-Falls on dour Q4 sales trend
** Bit Digital BTBT.O: up 1.0%
BUZZ-Gains on agreements to buy bitcoin miners
** RI Pointe Group TPH.N: up 0.8%
BUZZ-Rises on up to $250 mln stock repurchase program
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.51%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 1.71%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 1.26%
Energy
.SPNY
down 0.81%
Financial
.SPSY
down 0.25%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.03%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.68%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 2.47%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 1.35%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 1.27%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 1.12%
