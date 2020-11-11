Commodities
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aurora Cannabis, AngloGold Ashanti, Revlon, Hexcel, Dolby Laboratories

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes advanced on Wednesday as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic rebound, with technology stocks bouncing back from steep losses this week as coronavirus cases spiraled. .N

At 13:20 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.29% at 29,505.99. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.88% at 3,576.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.80% at 11,761.59. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ETSY Inc <ETSY.OQ>, up 9.1 % ** Chipotle <CMG.N>, up 6 % ** Equinix Inc <EQIX.OQ>, up 5.2 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Air Products & Chemicals <APD.N>, down 8 % ** Henry Schein <HSIC.OQ>, down 6.5 % ** Dentsply Sirona <XRAY.OQ>, down 5.7 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nuveen ESG <NULC.N>, up 23.6 % ** Revlon Inc <REV.N>, up 18.8 % ** Fiverr International <FVRR.N>, up 16.7 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ashford Hospitality <AHT.N>, down 24 % ** Community Health Systems <CYH.N>, down 14.4 % ** Aurora Cannabis <ACB.N>, down 13.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Five Prime Therapeutics <FPRX.O>, up 241.2 % ** Equillium Inc <EQ.O>, up 59.6 % ** CM Life Sciences <CMLFW.O>, up 59.4 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** EGain Corporation <EGAN.O>, down 29.2 % ** Summit Wireless Technologies <WISA.O>, down 19 % ** Summer Infant <SUMR.O>, down 14.1 %

** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 0.9%

** Morgan Stanley RIC: up 1.1%

** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 0.2%

** Citigroup C.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-U.S. banks track markets higher on economic rebound hopes

** Apple AAPL.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Set to snap 3-day losing streak

** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Lyft raises hopes for post-pandemic profitability

** D.R. Horton DHI.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PTs on strong results

** Fuel Tech FTEK.O: up 73.5%

BUZZ-Surges as co swings to quarterly profit

** HUYA Inc HUYA.N: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat

** Five Prime FPRX.O: up 241.2%

BUZZ-Surges on gastric cancer treatment trial data, brokerages raise PT

** Pareteum Corp TEUM.O: down 41.1%

BUZZ-Plunges on Nasdaq delisting notice

** Teladoc TDOC.N: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat revenue forecast

** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Rises as co says its tech works as COVID-19 test

** Arbor Realty Trust ABR.N: down 5.2%

BUZZ-Drops after pricing stock offering

** Palo Alto Networks PANW.N: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Palo Alto Networks to buy cybersecurity peer Expanse in $800 mln deal

** eGain EGAN.O: down 29.2%

BUZZ-Plunges on downbeat second-quarter forecast

** Immuron IMRN.O: up 19.6%

BUZZ-Surges after U.S. DoD confirms diarrhea vaccine produces immune response

** Inventiva IVA.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA agrees one late-stage trial enough for NASH drug

** Surface Oncology SURF.O: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Jumps after cancer drug gets FDA 'fast track' status

** Yelp YELP.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Yelp rises as Evercore upgrades on post-vaccine recovery hopes

** Organogenesis ORGO.O: down 6.0%

BUZZ-Organogenesis slumps on planned stock offering

** Summer Infant SUMR.O: down 14.1%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, disappointing Q4 outlook

** Sonim Technologies Inc SONM.O: down 10.1%

BUZZ-Falls after Q3 revenue halves, misses estimates

** KKR & Co KKR.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-KKR shares down after Morgan Stanley prices block

** Performance Shipping PSHG.O: up 21.7%

BUZZ-Performance Shipping to buy tanker vessel, shares soar

** Sorrento SRNE.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Sorrento: Rises on application to start COVID-19 treatment clinical trial

** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: down 13.1%

BUZZ-Dives after upsized public offering, downgrade

** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: down 1.0%

** Gold Fields GFI.N: down 3.3%

** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Gold miners: Fall as bullion slips on stronger dollar, equities

** S&W Seed SANW.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Q3 revenue tops estimates

** Addus HomeCare ADUS.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Gains; co to acquire Queen City Hospice

** FuboTV FUBO.N: up 11.9%

BUZZ-Surges on higher rev outlook, rise in paid subscribers

** Revlon RIC: up 18.8%

BUZZ-Revlon rises on new bondholder participation in debt restructuring

** Pacific Biosciences PACB.O: up 12.9%

BUZZ-Pacific Biosciences soars after equity raise

** Esperion ESPR.O: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Down on $200 mln convertible debt offering

** ClearPoint Neuro CLPT.O: up 18.2%

BUZZ-Gains on strong Q3 revenue, FY outlook

** Hexcel HXL.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Hexcel jumps after report says Belgium's Solvay interested in takeover

** MasterCraft Boat MCFT.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-MasterCraft Boat raises outlook following profit beat; shares jump

** Dolby Laboratories DLB.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Dolby Laboratories up as JPM raises PT on strong Q4 hopes

** Safehold SAFE.N: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Safehold: Gains; co upsizes stock offering

** Silk Road Medical SILK.O: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Silk Road Medical: Set for worst day since May after Q3 results

** Duck Creek Technologies DCT.O: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Duck Creek falls as Apax, Accenture sell shares

** Bentley Systems BSY.O: down 11.7%

BUZZ-Drops on public offering of common stock

** Grocery Outlet GO.O: down 5.9%

BUZZ-Falls on dour Q4 sales trend

** Bit Digital BTBT.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Gains on agreements to buy bitcoin miners

** RI Pointe Group TPH.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Rises on up to $250 mln stock repurchase program

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.51%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.71%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.26%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.81%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.25%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.03%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.68%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.47%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.35%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.27%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.12%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX ETSY CMG EQIX APD HSIC XRAY REV FVRR AHT CYH ACB FPRX EQ CMLFW EGAN WISA SUMR GS WFC C AAPL LYFT DHI FTEK HUYA TEUM TDOC CODX ABR PANW IMRN IVA SURF YELP ORGO SONM KKR PSHG SRNE AU GFI NEM SANW ADUS FUBO PACB ESPR CLPT HXL MCFT DLB SAFE SILK DCT BSY GO BTBT TPH

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The technology metals critical to electric vehicles and sustainable sourcing

    TechMet CEO Brian Menell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the technology metals critical to electric vehicles and sustainable sourcing.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular