BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AT&T, Carnival, Spirit, Uber, Accenture

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and the Dow dipped in choppy trading on Friday, as the New York state ordered all non-essential workers to stay at home to contain the coronavirus outbreak that has fueled the worst monthly rout in U.S. equities in three decades. .N

At 14:15 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.30% at 19,825.74. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.45% at 2,374.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.55% at 7,111.39. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** MGM Resorts International <MGM.N>, up 25.8% ** Ventas Inc <VTR.N>, up 23.1% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 19.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Copart Inc <CPRT.OQ>, down 11.4% ** Dish Network Corp <DISH.O>, down 11.2% ** Loews Corp <L.N>, down 11.2% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Crestwood Equity Partners LP <CEQP.N>, up 57.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc <BLPH.O>, up 426.5% ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc <HEPA.O>, up 82.3% ** Sotherly Hotels Inc <SOHOO.O>, up 65.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Biomerica Inc <BMRA.O>, down 53% ** Pensare Acquisition Corp <WRLS.O>, down 35.9% ** Virco Mfg Corp <VIRC.O>, down 28.3% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Rises on considering production pause due to coronavirus ** Genmark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O: up 32.8% BUZZ-Surges after FDA approves emergency use of coronavirus test

** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-J.P.Morgan upgrades on company's ability to recover during crisis ** Mylan NV MYL.O: up 5.2% ** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-Mylan, Teva soar after ramping up malaria drug output for potential COVID-19 use ** AT&T Inc T.N: down 7.0% BUZZ-AT&T expects material impact from coronavirus outbreak, shares drop ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 19.2% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 6.9% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 7.8% ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: up 15.1% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 13.7% ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: up 5.8% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 2.7% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 2.6% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 9.3% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 16.1% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 0.7% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 16.1% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 25.8%

** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 7.8% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: up 4.6% BUZZ-Airlines, casinos, hotels and cruises rise as stimulus measures offer comfort ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 4.5% BUZZ-Brokerages positive about Uber's recovery after coronavirus crisis ends ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 18.4% BUZZ-Jumps on plans to test protein to prevent COVID-19

** Accenture Plc ACN.N: down 5.0% BUZZ-Brokerages cut Accenture PTs, but positive on co's ability to navigate crisis ** Danaher Corp DHR.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-FTC order on Danaher-GE Biopharma deal modest positive to sentiment- analyst ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.8% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 6.9% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 1.9% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 7.9% BUZZ-Oil stocks rise as stimulus bonanza lifts crude prices ** Sabre Corp SABR.O: up 10.2% BUZZ-Rises on cost cutting efforts amid coronavirus hit ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O: up 3.3% BUZZ-SVB Leerink sees potential cash crunch ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Mizuho starts with 'buy' as it sees WFE rebound ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O: up 5.2% ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 7.0% BUZZ-Procedure volumes for dental cos to return in 2nd half of 2020 - Jefferies ** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: up 15.8% BUZZ-Surges as brokerages raise PT on coronavirus immunity ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc BLPH.O: up 426.5% BUZZ-Bellerophon skyrockets as FDA allows emergency use of therapy for coronavirus ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 27.1% BUZZ-Rises on $4 mln order for coronavirus test ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 18.4% BUZZ-Brokerage sees $30 mln savings from new dividend proposal, shares rise ** Delek US Holdings Inc DK.N: up 29.5% BUZZ-Soars as Icahn reports nearly 15% stake, pushes for deal talks with CVR Energy ** iRhythm Technologies Inc IRTC.O: up 4.1% BUZZ-J.P.Morgan remains bullish, shares rise ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 7.3% BUZZ-Wedbush downgrades amid coronavirus fears ** Luby's Inc LUB.N: down 42.0% BUZZ-Hits record low on temporary restaurant closures amid coronavirus outbreak ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N: up 30.6% ** Avis Budget Group Inc CAR.O: up 15.1% BUZZ-Car rental stocks rally on stimulus hopes ** Wabash National Corp WNC.N: down 6.5% BUZZ-Drops on hit to outlook by coronavirus disruption ** HCA Healthcare HCA.N: down 6.8% ** Community Health Systems CYH.N: down 12.2% BUZZ-New York imposes work restrictions in coronavirus fight, hospital operators slip ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: up 4.1% BUZZ-Rises after coronavirus testing deal with New Jersey ** Clearwater Paper Corp CLW.N: up 7.3% BUZZ-Jumps on increased tissue demand due to coronavirus outbreak

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.62%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.11%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 3.26%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.38%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.30%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.87%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.40%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.52%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.51%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.45%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.75%

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.