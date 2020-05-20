BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Atossa, Kornit Digital, Xcel Brands

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes surged and the Nasdaq hit a three-month high on Wednesday, as investors clung to hopes of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled slump amid signs of more stimulus for ailing sectors..N

At 11:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.56% at 24,585.21. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.80% at 2,975.58 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.93% at 9,362.654. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** TechnipFMC PLC <FTI.N>, up 8.5% ** Analog Devices Inc <ADI.O>, up 7.9% ** Zions Bancorporation NA <ZION.O>, up 7.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 5.2% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, down 3.5% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 3.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AeroCentury Corp <ACY.N>, up 76.7% ** Cheetah Mobile Inc <CMCM.N>, up 33.3% ** Carriage Services Inc <CSV.N>, up 22.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Pyxus International Inc <PYX.N>, down 18.5% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, down 13.8% ** Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares <SOXS.N>, down 10.9 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ATOS.O>, up 33.7% ** Altimmune Inc <ALT.O>, up 31.4% ** Surface Oncology Inc <SURF.O>, up 29.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Luckin Coffe Inc <LK.O>, down 36.2% ** Cryoprt Inc Warrnats <CYRXW.O>, down 17% ** Shiftpixy Inc <PIXY.O>, down 17.2% ** Enzo Biochem Inc ENZ.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of COVID-19 antibody test ** ForeScout Technologies Inc FSCT.O: down 8.5%

BUZZ-Slumps after legal action against Advent International ** Kornit Digital Ltd KRNT.O: up 27.7%

BUZZ-Set for best day as brokerages lift PT on positive H2 outlook ** Cryoport Inc CYRX.O: down 14.5%

BUZZ-Slides on planned $100 mln convertible debt offering ** Atossa Therapeutics Inc ATOS.O: up 33.7%

BUZZ-Surges after drug blocks COVID-19 infection in in-vitro testing ** Arconic Corp ARNC.N: up 14.0% BUZZ-CS starts coverage with 'outperform' rating ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 0.5% BUZZ-Street View: Walmart a clear retail winner in most challenging of times ** Pyxus International Inc PYX.N: down 18.5% BUZZ-Plunges on report of co seeking financing for possible bankruptcy ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 0.6% BUZZ-Rises as first-quarter results beat ** Baxter International Inc BAX.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Best positioned to weather COVID-19 pandemic - J.P.Morgan ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.1% BUZZ-Stopping talc-based baby powder sale not of significance - CS ** Xcel Brands Inc XELB.O: up 47.4% BUZZ-Soars on upbeat Q1 results, cost-cuts ** PAE Inc PAE.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Surges on aircraft maintenance contract win ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: down 4.7% BUZZ-Falls as Credit Suisse shops big block ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 8.8% BUZZ-Surges as COVID-19 vaccine found to produce antibodies in animal studies ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: down 36.2% BUZZ-Resumes trading after over a month-long halt, slumps ** Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc ALDX.O: up 13.5% BUZZ-Surges on advancing potential COVID-19 treatments ** Surface Oncology Inc SURF.O: up 29.7% BUZZ-Surges on partnering with Merck for cancer therapy ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: down 0.7% BUZZ-Street View: Likely to benefit as consumers spend more on home categories ** Myriad Genetics Inc MYGN.O: up 4.6% BUZZ-Rises after FDA approves test as Lynparza companion diagnostic ** Analog Devices Inc ADI.O: up 8.1% BUZZ-Rises as co forecasts Q3 profit above Street estimate ** Medigus Ltd MDGS.O: down 14.0% BUZZ-Drops as drugmaker's stock deal prices at deep discount ** Clorox Co CLX.N: up 1.6% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 5.8% BUZZ-Rises as United Airlines deal boosts market opportunity

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 2.16%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.12%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.76%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.77%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.35%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.84%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.48%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.94%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.39%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.91%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.33%

