BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ashford Hospitality, Spring Bank Pharma, Ideanomics, China Online Education

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges.

Wall Street's main indexes were set to rise on Monday as hopes that the first COVID-19 vaccine could be available within weeks renewed bets of a swift economic recovery next year. .N

At 9:04 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.45% at 29,344. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.47% at 3,571, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.34% at 11,946.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Front Yard Residential Corp RESI.N, up 21.7% ** StoneMor Partners LP STON.N, up 19.5% ** China Online Education Corp COE.N, up 17.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc AHT.N, down 23.5% ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd DNK.N, down 7.2% ** Despegar.com Corp DESP.N, down 6.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** East Stone Acquisition Corp ESSCW.O, up 53.9% ** Apex Technology Acquisition Corp APXTW.O, up 41.9% ** IMAC Holdings Inc IMACW.O, up 40.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc FSTX.O, down 51.4% ** PolarityTE Inc PTE.O, down 43.2% ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc BLPH.O, down 24.8% ** AstraZeneca PLC AZN.O: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: COVID-19 vaccine data 'good enough' ** Leju Holdings Limited LEJU.N: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on higher Q3 revenue, profit ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT on rising global electric vehicle demand ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Up after FDA grants emergency use authorization to COVID-19 therapy ** Baozun Inc BZUN.O: down 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Q3 rev misses estimates ** Foot Locker Inc FL.N: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler cuts to 'underweight' on COVID-19 pressure ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains after Needham raises PT on advertising strength ** Huami Corp HMI.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on higher Q3 revenue ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 1.4% premarket ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: up 0.6% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 1.6% premarket ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 1.8% premarket ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 1.3% premarket ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 1.5% premarket ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 2.8% premarket ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Airlines, cruise operators gain on new vaccine headway ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O: up 10.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains on strong Q2 results ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 1.3% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 1.2% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.4% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 1.1% premarket ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 1.3% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise on 'vaccine for the world' data ** FuboTV Inc FUBO.N: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises after brokerage raises PT on connected TV upside ** Altice USA Inc ATUS.N: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on $2.5 bln buyback ** Apex Technology Acquisition Corp APXT.O: up 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $2 bln merger ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Up as Evercore raises PT in run-up to Q4 results ** Niu Technologies NIU.O: down 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q3 revenue miss, dour outlook ** Ideanomics Inc IDEX.O: up 24.0% premarket BUZZ-Raises stake in e-tractor developer, shares soar ** China Online Education Group COE.N: up 17.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 results beat ** Warner Music Group Corp WMG.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on strong Q4 results

