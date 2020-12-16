BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Arvinas, BioCardia, Hexindai

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street moved within a tight range on Wednesday as signs of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic offset optimism over a stimulus package, with investors keeping an eye on the last Federal Reserve meeting for the year..N

At 15:11 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.01% at 30,195.47. The S&P 500 .SPX was unchanged at 3,694.49 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.14% at 12,612.845. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apartment Income REIT Corp <AIRC.N>, up 5.9% ** Twitter Inc <TWTR.N>, up 5.7% ** Chipotle Mexican Grill <CMG.N>, up 5.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** DISH Network <DISH.O>, down 7.2% ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, down 2.7% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, down 2.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Drive Shack Inc <DS.N>, up 22.9% ** Trio-Tech International <TRT.N>, up 14.6% ** Fubotv Inc <FUBO.N>, up 12.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Concord Medical Services <CCM.N>, down 44.3% ** Impac Mortgage Holdings <IMH.N>, down 22.3% ** Atlas Corp <ATCO.N>, down 9.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aethlon Medical <AEMD.O>, up 53.6% ** New Providence Acquisition <NPAWW.O>, up 34.9% ** Sio Gene Therapies Inc <SIOX.O>, up 40.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** VTv Therapeutics Inc <VTVT.O>, down 28% ** BioLine RX Ltd <BLRX.O>, down 26.2% ** Leisure Acquisition Corp <LACQU.O>, down 21.2% ** Sage SAGE.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Stifel upbeat on new CEO appointment ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Dips on raised Q4 cash burn target ** Sunnova Energy NOVA.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Edges lower as BofA prices block

** Aethlon Medical AEMD.O: up 53.6%

BUZZ-Soars on starting study of blood purifier device in cancer patients

** AudioEye AEYE.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on higher Q4, FY 2020 outlook

** Hexindai Inc HX.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to divest peer-to-peer business ** BioCardia BCDA.O: down 13.0%

BUZZ-Third equity raise this week dents stock ** Arvinas Inc ARVN.O: down 7.5%

BUZZ-Drops on $400 mln discounted share offer

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.21%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.74%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.37%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.69%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.17%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.25%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.14%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.26%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.52%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.30%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.16%

(Compiled by Rithika Krishna)

