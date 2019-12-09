US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-ArQule, Canopy Growth, Synthorx, PG&E Corp, Precision BioSciences

Wall Street's main indexes fell in afternoon trading on Monday, with investors keeping a close watch on U.S.-China trade relations as planned tariffs on Chinese imports kick in on Dec. 15. .N

At 13:29 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.26% at 27,941.26. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.16% at 3,141.03 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.16% at 8,642.64. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N, up 4.9% ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N, up 3.9% ** Apache Corp APA.N, up 3.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF.N, down 5.7% ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.OQ, down 4.1% ** Seagate Tech STX.OQ, down 3.9% Top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Stage Stores SSI.N, up 24.8% ** Antero Resources Corp AR.N, up 22.8% Top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Diplomat Pharmacy Inc DPLO.N, down 32.2% ** Garret Motin Inc GTX.N, down 14% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Synthorx Inc THOR.O, up 170.1% ** ArQule Inc ARQL.O, up 103.8% ** Forty Seven Inc FTSV.O, up 83.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Precision BioSciences DTIL.O, down 48.8% ** Obseva SA OBSV.O, down 26.7% ** TKK Symphony Acquisition Corp TKKSU.O, down 18.1% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: up 2.4% ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Qorvo, Skyworks gain on report of BAML double-upgrade ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Rises after Constellation's finance head named Canopy CEO ** ArQule ARQL.O: up 103.8% ** Merck & Co MRK.N: down 0.2%

BUZZ-Surges after Merck offers 107% premium to buy co BUZZ-Street View: Merck's high-premium ArQule acquisition a good deal ** Diplomat Pharmacy DPLO.N: down 32.2%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted buyout by UnitedHealth unit ** Synthorx THOR.O: up 170.1% ** Sanofi SNY.O: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Synthorx set for record high on Sanofi's $2.5 bln buyout offer ** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc SGMO.O: down 8.8% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Sangamo-Pfizer gene therapy data could pressure BioMarin shares - analyst ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 17.0%

BUZZ-Up on $13.5 bln settlement with wildfire victims ** Jianpu Technology Inc JT.N: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Slips on weak Q3 results ** Achieve Life Sciences Inc ACHV.O: up 12.6%

BUZZ-Up on FDA nod for late-stage study of anti-smoking drug ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc ONTX.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Falls on stock-and-warrants offering ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: down 47.5%

BUZZ-Plummets on share offering 100% of public float ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 16.3%

BUZZ-Shares take off after Morgan Stanley starts with "overweight" ** Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co PHCF.O: up 14.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on closing of Granville Financial acquisition ** Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TCBI.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Gains as co to combine with rival Independent Bank Group ** Antero Resources Corp AR.N: up 22.8%

BUZZ-Rises on midstream fee cuts, asset sale program ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Falls after JP Morgan downgrades to "neutral" ** XBiotech Inc XBIT.O: up 77.4%

BUZZ-Soars on $750 mln deal to sell anti-inflammatory drug to Janssen ** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF.N: down 5.7%

BUZZ-Falls on report of interest in DuPont unit ** Dycom Industries Inc DY.N: down 6.1%

BUZZ-Biggest S&P Mid Cap loser after pulling high-yield notes deal ** Brigham Minerals Inc MNRL.N: down 8.2%

BUZZ-Hits record low on stock offering ** PDL BioPharma Inc PDLI.O: up 22.0%

BUZZ-Jumps after co to explore sale options

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.05%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.25%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.30%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.12%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.24%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.54%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.30%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.27%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.03%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.09%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.45%

(Compiled by Shanti S Nair and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

