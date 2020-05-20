Commodities
AIN

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Arconic, Inovio Pharma, Luckin Coffee

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as investors clung to hopes of a recovery from a looming coronavirus-led recession amid signs of more stimulus for ailing sectors..N

At 8:00 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.14% at 24,433. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.14% at 2,952, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.02% at 9,395.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Albany International Corp <AIN.N>, up 17.9% ** AAR Corp <AIR.N>, up 12.0% ** Constellium SE <CSTM.N>, up 11.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pyxus International Inc <PYX.N>, down 26.7% ** RA Medical Systems Inc <RMED.N>, down 16.7% ** United Microelectronics Corp <UMC.N>, down 7.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Xcel Brands Inc <XELB.O>, up 42.9% ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, up 42.4% ** Kindred Biosciences Inc <KIN.O>, up 37.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Luckin Coffee Inc <LK.O>, down 34.6% ** Medigus Ltd <MDGS.O>, down 19.1% ** Acer Therapeutics Inc <ACER.O>, down 18.3% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Brokerages highlight low operational risk amid COVID-19 ** Arconic Corp ARNC.N: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-CS starts coverage with 'outperform' rating ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Walmart a clear retail winner in most challenging of times ** Pyxus International Inc PYX.N: down 26.7% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on report of co seeking financing for possible bankruptcy ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as first-quarter results beat ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Stopping talc-based baby powder sale not of significance - CS ** Xcel Brands Inc XELB.O: up 42.9% premarket BUZZ-Soars on upbeat Q1 results, cost-cuts ** PAE Inc PAE.O: up 12.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on aircraft maintenance contract win ** Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N: down 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Evercore says $3 bln stock offering raises questions ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: down 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Credit Suisse shops big block ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 22.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges as COVID-19 vaccine found to produce antibodies in animal studies ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: down 34.6% premarket BUZZ-Resumes trading after over a month-long halt, slumps

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIN AIR CSTM PYX RMED UMC XELB NNDM KIN LK MDGS ACER NEM ARNC WMT LOW JNJ PAE BDX SPCE INO NDX HWM

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular