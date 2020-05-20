BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Arconic, Inovio Pharma, Luckin Coffee

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as investors clung to hopes of a recovery from a looming coronavirus-led recession amid signs of more stimulus for ailing sectors..N

At 8:00 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.14% at 24,433. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.14% at 2,952, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.02% at 9,395.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Albany International Corp <AIN.N>, up 17.9% ** AAR Corp <AIR.N>, up 12.0% ** Constellium SE <CSTM.N>, up 11.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pyxus International Inc <PYX.N>, down 26.7% ** RA Medical Systems Inc <RMED.N>, down 16.7% ** United Microelectronics Corp <UMC.N>, down 7.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Xcel Brands Inc <XELB.O>, up 42.9% ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, up 42.4% ** Kindred Biosciences Inc <KIN.O>, up 37.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Luckin Coffee Inc <LK.O>, down 34.6% ** Medigus Ltd <MDGS.O>, down 19.1% ** Acer Therapeutics Inc <ACER.O>, down 18.3% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Brokerages highlight low operational risk amid COVID-19 ** Arconic Corp ARNC.N: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-CS starts coverage with 'outperform' rating ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Walmart a clear retail winner in most challenging of times ** Pyxus International Inc PYX.N: down 26.7% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on report of co seeking financing for possible bankruptcy ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as first-quarter results beat ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Stopping talc-based baby powder sale not of significance - CS ** Xcel Brands Inc XELB.O: up 42.9% premarket BUZZ-Soars on upbeat Q1 results, cost-cuts ** PAE Inc PAE.O: up 12.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on aircraft maintenance contract win ** Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N: down 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Evercore says $3 bln stock offering raises questions ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: down 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Credit Suisse shops big block ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 22.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges as COVID-19 vaccine found to produce antibodies in animal studies ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: down 34.6% premarket BUZZ-Resumes trading after over a month-long halt, slumps

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.