BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aravive, Under Armour, Dell, AVX

Wall Street's main indexes notched fresh record highs on Wednesday, as latest data pointed to a resilient domestic economy and investors remained optimistic about a resolution to the prolonged U.S.-China trade war. .N

At 10:18 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.09% at 28,095.44. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.14% at 3,144.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.35% at 8,678.057. The top two S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Under Armour Inc <UAA.N>, up 6.5% ** Autodesk Inc <ADSK.OQ>, up 5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Deere & Co <DE.N>, down 3.9% ** Cboe Global Markets Inc <CBOE.Z>, down 2% ** MSCI <MSCI.N>, down 1.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Avx Corp <AVX.N>, up 34.6% ** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, up 12.9% ** Manchester United plc <MANU.N>, up 12% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Evolent Health Inc <EVH.N>, down 39% ** Amplify Seymour Cannabis <CNBS.N>, down 10.6% ** Nesco Holdings Inc <NSCO.N>, down 4.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Paringa Resources Limited <PNRL.O>, up 495.2% ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Limited <ASLN.O>, up 68.7% ** TKK Symphony Acquisition Corp <TKKSU.O>, up 28.8% The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Central Garden & Pet Co <CENT.O>, down 18% ** Benitec Biopharma Limited <BNTC.O>, down 17% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-Rises as Musk suggests Cybertruck orders reach 250,000 ** Aravive Inc ARAV.O: down 16.2% BUZZ-Drops after pricing deep-discounted stock offering ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc ONTX.O: up 17.6% BUZZ-Rises after Steve Cohen's Point72 raises stake to 9.99% ** Deere & Co DE.N: down 3.9% BUZZ-Falls as co warns of lower profits in 2020 - Reuters News ** Safe-T Group Ltd SFET.O: up 19.7% BUZZ-Eyes best day ever after Q3 results ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: up 6.5% BUZZ-Under Armour, underrated, underdog: Shares rise on Raymond James upgrade ** Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N: down 4.3% BUZZ-Dell eyes steepest fall in over 3 months after FY revenue forecast cut ** AVX Corp AVX.N: up 34.6% BUZZ-Soars as largest shareholder proposes to buy remaining shares ** Tonix Pharma TNXP.O: up 9.9% BUZZ-Rises on U.S. FDA comments on PTSD treatment trial USN ** Uxin Limited UXIN.O: up 3.4% BUZZ-China's Uxin up on strong results ** Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd FFHL.O: up 11.5% BUZZ-Rises on third-quarter profit, overseas sales growth

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.62%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.60%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.16%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.22%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.07%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.10%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.30%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.20%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.19%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.12%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.33%

