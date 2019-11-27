Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aravive, Guess, Safe-T, Under Armour

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open slightly higher on Wednesday, as latest data pointed to a resilient domestic economy and investors remained optimistic about a resolution to the prolonged U.S.-China trade war. .N

At 8:59 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.01% at 28,126. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.08% at 3,146.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.17% at 8,415.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Avx Corp <AVX.N>, up 36.0% ** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, up 14.2% ** CARBO Ceramics Inc <CRR.N>, up 9.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc <SOI.N>, down 8% ** Guess Inc <GES.N>, down 5.1% ** Dell Technologies Inc <DELL.N>, down 4.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Safe-T Group Ltd <SFET.O>, up 52.8% ** Ocugen Inc <OCGN.O>, up 27.8% ** Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd <FFHL.O>, up 30.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aravive Inc <ARAV.O>, down 20% ** Evofem Biosciences Inc <EVFM.O>, down 10.6% ** Central Garden & Pet Co <CENTA.O>, down 10.4%

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Musk suggests Cybertruck orders reach 250,000 ** Guess? Inc GES.N: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on disappointing forecast, Q3 revenue miss ** Aravive Inc ARAV.O: down 20.0% premarket BUZZ-Shares drop on planned equity raise ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc ONTX.O: up 9.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Steve Cohen's Point72 raises stake to 9.99% ** Deere & Co DE.N: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as co sees full-year outlook below estimates ** Autodesk Inc ADSK.O: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Slides as tepid forecast overshadows quarterly beat ** Safe-T Group Ltd SFET.O: up 52.8% premarket BUZZ-Eyes best day ever after Q3 results ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Under Armour, underrated, underdog: Shares rise on Raymond James upgrade ** Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Dell eyes steepest fall in over 3 months after FY revenue forecast cut ** AVX Corp AVX.N: up 36.0% premarket BUZZ-Soars as largest shareholder proposes to buy remaining shares ** Tonix Pharma TNXP.O: up 14.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on U.S. FDA comments on PTSD treatment trial USN ** Uxin Limited UXIN.O: up 7.7% premarket BUZZ-China's Uxin up on strong results ** Aravive Inc ARAV.O: down 20.0% premarket BUZZ-Drops after pricing deep-discounted stock offering

