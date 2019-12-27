BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aqua Metals, Melinta Therapeutics, FuelCell Energy, FBM

US Markets

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Wall Street hovered at record highs on Friday, as investors paused after a year-end rally that has been fueled by optimism over a U.S.-China trade truce and an improving global economy. .N

At 10:39 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.14% at 28,660.44. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.02% at 3,240.7 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.05% at 9,018.192. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, up 1.6% ** FLEETCOR Technologies Inc <FLT.N>, up 1.4% ** Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O>, up 1.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, down 2.3% ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, down 1.5% ** Nielsen Holdings plc <NLSN.N>, down 1.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Pyxus International Inc <PYX.N>, up 19.2% ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, up 13.5% ** Superior Energy Services Inc <SPN.N>, up 10.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, down 16.7% ** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd <CANF.N>, down 9.4% ** Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc <ARMP.N>, down 9.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Wisekey International Holding AG <WKEY.O>, up 114.8% ** Pintec Technology Holding Ltd <PT.O>, up 89.1% ** Iterum Therapeutics plc <ITRM.O>, up 73.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology <BHAT.O>, down 17.8% ** Harpoon Therapeutics Inc <HARP.O>, down 15.6% ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc <TTPH.O>, down 14.9% ** Five Prime Therapeutics Inc FPRX.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises after top investor hikes stake ** Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc BW.N: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Rises on new and renewed contracts ** FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL.O: up 26.6%

BUZZ-Rises after Tulare project begins commercial operation ** Anixter International Inc AXE.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises on Wesco's fresh offer ** Flexion Therapeutics Inc FLXN.O: up 14.0%

BUZZ-Jumps after FDA grants label update for knee pain drug

BUZZ-Street View: Flexion Therapeutics drug label revision to widen insurance benefits ** Aqua Metals Inc AQMS.O: up 49.0%

BUZZ-Jumps after receiving insurance payout of $2.5 million ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.7% ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 1.3% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-The FAANG year in review: Apple leads the pack with its best year in a decade ** Michaels Cos Inc MIK.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Former Walmart executive to join as CEO, shares rise ** Melinta Therapeutics Inc MLNT.O: down 56.3%

BUZZ-Plunges as co initiates Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection ** Foundation Building Materials Inc FBM.N: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Set for best day in over a year on inclusion in S&P SmallCap 600

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.07%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.31%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.16%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.09%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.21%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.07%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

flat

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.11%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.12%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.12%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.01%

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

Reuters

Most Popular