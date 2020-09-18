BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Aptiv PLC, Great Elm Capital Group, Blink Charging Co, Abeona Therapeutics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks turned lower in volatile trading on Friday as worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery dampened risk sentiment, with technology-related stocks reversing early gains to extend their declines to a third day. .N

At 11:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.37% at 27,799.34. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.72% at 3,332.8 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.06% at 10,794.769. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Aptiv PLC <APTV.N>, up 5.6% ** Marathon Oil Corp <MRO.N>, up 3% ** AES Corp <AES.N>, up 2.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Hldings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 5.7% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 5.5% ** H & R Block Inc <HRB.N>, down 4.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, up 26.9% ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N, up 23.8% ** Bloom Energy Corp <BE.N>, up 23.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Garret Motion Inc <GTX.N>, down 12.2% ** 500.Com Ltd <WBAI.N>, down 8.7% ** Carnival PLC <CUK.N>, down 7.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Westport Fuel Systems Inc <WPRT.O>, up 38.9% ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, up 34.7% ** Ituran Location & Control Ltd <ITRN.O>, up 20.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Biovie Inc <BIVI.O>, down 19% ** Priority Technology Holdings Inc <PRTH.O>, down 11.6% ** Oasis Midstream Partners LP <OMP.O>, down 10.5% ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp ADMP.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-Slides on proposed stock offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Wedbush, Piper Sandler raise PTs ahead of Battery Day ** Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc CKPT.O: down 5.9%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted stock deal ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Set for best week since loan news after review clears CEO of insider trading ** Kinross Gold Corp KGC.N: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Rises on dividend, higher production outlook ** Pivotal Investment Corporation II PIC.N: up 13.6%

BUZZ-To take XL Fleet public through merger, hits record high ** Kezar Life Sciences KZR.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from lupus drug trial ** OneWater Marine Inc ONEW.O: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Drops as Goldman offloads in share offering ** Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O: down 14.1%

BUZZ-Slips on reports of missing debt payments ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Falls as CFO resigns to join CenterPoint Energy ** Agenus Inc AGEN.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Rises after cervical cancer treatment studies show promise ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Slips as U.S. may ban downloading TikTok app ** Essential Properties Realty Trust EPRT.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Falls on equity offering ** NIO Inc NIO.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Rises on $75 mln Chinese equity stake redemption ** Steel Dynamics Inc STLD.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 profit forecast ** IsoRay Inc ISR.N: down 18.9%

BUZZ-Slumps on bigger Q4 loss ** Intuit Inc INTU.O: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler starts with 'overweight' rating ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 6.3%

BUZZ-JPM downgrades on 'sluggish' fundamentals, shares fall ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: up 13.2%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages upgrade to 'buy' following bankruptcy report ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Falls after Trump says to block TikTok, WeChat apps ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: down 1.3% ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Oppenheimer downgrades Home Depot, Lowe's on near-term risks ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 5.5% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-U.S. travel, leisure stocks fall on speculation over UK lockdown ** Aptiv PLC APTV.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Jumps as MS hikes price target to top of Street ** Blink Charging Co BLNK.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Gains on deal to buy BlueLA Carsharing ** Pacira Biosciences Inc PCRX.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Rises as European panel recommends approval for pain therapy ** Great Elm Capital Group Inc GEC.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q4 profit vs year-ago loss ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Rises as MS upgrades on stronger business model after recent spin-off ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Gains as brokerages raise PT ahead of results ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O: up 13.3%

BUZZ-Surges as B. Riley FBR starts coverage with 'buy' ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 2.2% ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Roku, Comcast down amid Peacock streaming scuffle

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.87%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.06%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.45%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.59%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.31%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.10%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.11%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.55%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.69%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.43%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.16%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.