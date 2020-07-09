US Markets
QD

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Applied DNA, Cisco Systems

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Topic:BMAT OR Topic:APRE OR Topic:PACK OR Topic:NPCNT OR Topic:CRDBX OR Topic:TREE OR Topic:WOOD OR Topic:PAPR OR Topic:CHEM OR Topic:AGRC OR Topic:COMC OR Topic:CHMSP OR Topic:MINE OR Topic:COMA OR Topic:MTAL OR Topic:ALUM OR Topic:GOLM OR Topic:IRNST OR Topic:MINQ OR Topic:PREC OR Topic:MEMI) AND Source:RTRS AND Language:LEN -aa -"brief" -"buzz" -"block deal" -"shh" -"Australia Stock Exchange"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow indexes edged lower on Thursday ahead of the closely watched weekly jobless claims report, with investors weighing the risk of another business shutdown amid soaring U.S. COVID-19 cases. .N

At 6:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.29% at 25,894. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.13% at 3,159.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.33% at 10,697.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Qudian Inc <QD.N>, up 19.8% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, up 21.0% ** Cheetah Mobile Inc <CMCM.N>, up 15.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Delphi Technologies PLC <DLPH.N>, down 11% ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, down 9.1% ** National Grid PLC <NGG.N>, down 6.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc <INFI.O>, up 35.6% ** Exfo Inc <EXFO.O>, up 27.3% ** Dolphin Entertainment Inc <DLPN.O>, up 24.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Atlas Financial Holdings Inc <AFH.O>, down 14.3% ** NXT-ID Inc <NXTD.O>, down 13.5% ** DavidsTea Inc <DTEA.O>, down 11.4% ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: up 16.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as co fast-tracks output of COVID-19 test kits ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Morgan Stanley upgrades, hikes PT on recovery hopes

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QD HEXO CMCM DLPH MOGU NGG INFI EXFO DLPN AFH NXTD DTEA APDN CSCO NDX SPX

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular