BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Applied DNA, Cisco Systems

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow indexes edged lower on Thursday ahead of the closely watched weekly jobless claims report, with investors weighing the risk of another business shutdown amid soaring U.S. COVID-19 cases. .N

At 6:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.29% at 25,894. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.13% at 3,159.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.33% at 10,697.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Qudian Inc <QD.N>, up 19.8% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, up 21.0% ** Cheetah Mobile Inc <CMCM.N>, up 15.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Delphi Technologies PLC <DLPH.N>, down 11% ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, down 9.1% ** National Grid PLC <NGG.N>, down 6.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc <INFI.O>, up 35.6% ** Exfo Inc <EXFO.O>, up 27.3% ** Dolphin Entertainment Inc <DLPN.O>, up 24.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Atlas Financial Holdings Inc <AFH.O>, down 14.3% ** NXT-ID Inc <NXTD.O>, down 13.5% ** DavidsTea Inc <DTEA.O>, down 11.4% ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: up 16.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as co fast-tracks output of COVID-19 test kits ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Morgan Stanley upgrades, hikes PT on recovery hopes

