BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, XPEL, Cellular Biomedicine

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 crawling towards a record high in a broad rally led by tech stocks, with investors shrugging off a stalemate over the new coronavirus relief bill. .N

At 12:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.77% at 27,899.49. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.44% at 3,381.59 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.97% at 10,994.792. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Advanced Micro Devices, Inc <AMD.O>, up 6.4% ** Qualcomm Inc <QCOM.O>, up 5% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 5.6% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 5.4% ** Wynn Resorts, Limited <WYNN.O>, down 4.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Direxion Daily Robtcs Art Intel & Auto 3X Share <UBOT.N>, up 22.5% ** Horizon Global Corp <HZN.N>, up 21.3% ** Universal Security Instruments, Inc <UUU.N>, up 19.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.N>, down 20.6% ** Triumph Group <TGI.N>, down 12.5% ** Griffon Corporation <GFF.N>, down 12.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Pennant Group Inc <PNTG.O>, up 40.3% ** Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc <CBMG.O>, up 34.7% ** Xpel Inc <XPEL.O>, up 24.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Onespan Inc <OSPN.O>, down 38.8% ** Super League Gaming, Inc <SLGG.O>, down 22.7% ** Kelly Services, Inc <KELYB.O>, down 21.6% ** American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Rises as J.P. Morgan upgrades on lingerie brand's promise ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Drops as guidance misses in first post-IPO report ** Stein Mart Inc SMRT.O: down 35.1%

BUZZ-Sinks on bankruptcy filing ** Trevena Inc TRVN.O: down 17.0%

BUZZ-Retreats after pricing $50 mln share offering ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 13.6%

BUZZ-Novavax slides as rival Moderna signs U.S. deal for coronavirus vaccine doses ** Brinker International Inc EAT.N: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Rises as co forecasts smaller Q1 loss ** Cornerstone Building Brands Inc CNR.N: up 17.3%

BUZZ-Surges on revenue beat, positive outlook ** Builders FirstSource Inc BLDR.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Scales new highs ahead of S&P MidCap 400 inclusion ** AutoNation Inc AN.N: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Gains as Guggenheim upgrades on auto sales rebound ** Biomerica Inc BMRA.O: up 8.6%

BUZZ-Rises on second U.S. patent for IBS therapy ** Performance Food Group Co PFGC.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected quarterly loss ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-$16 a piece away from $2 trillion market cap ** U.S. Gold Corp USAU.O: up 13.0%

BUZZ-Climbs on deal to buy Northern Panther Resource ** Triumph Group Inc TGI.N: down 12.5%

BUZZ-Drops as JPM downgrades on cash hit from aero downturn

** XPEL Inc XPEL.O: up 24.5%

BUZZ-Hits record high on strong Q2 results ** Epam Systems Inc EPAM.N: up 5.9% BUZZ-MS sees demand rising to pre-COVID-19 levels, upgrades ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-More contracts possible after U.S. COVID-19 vaccine deal - Jefferies ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: down 2.7% BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized equity offering ** Pacific Ethanol Inc PEIX.O: up 15.7% BUZZ-Surges on qtrly profit vs year-ago loss ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 7.9% BUZZ-Drops on $300 mln stock offering ** Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc CBMG.O: up 34.7% BUZZ-Jumps on take-private deal ** ResMed Inc RMD.N: up 2.5% BUZZ-Benefiting from higher ventilator sales - GlobalData ** Montage Resources Corp MR.N: down 4.2% BUZZ-Down as rival Southwestern to buy co at discounted price ** Omeros Corp OMER.O: down 13.0% BUZZ-Down after pricing public offering at a discount ** Crown Crafts Inc CRWS.O: up 16.5% BUZZ-Rises on reinstated dividend, strong results ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-Cowen upgrades to "outperform" on Speedway sale ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc STAF.O: down 26.1% BUZZ-Falls on wider Q2 loss ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 2.4% ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 2.0% BUZZ-Home Depot, Lowe's rise as analysts raise sales growth forecasts

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.20%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.32%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.48%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.19%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.59%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.71%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.33%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.08%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.74%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.04%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.52%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

SPX IXIC AMD QCOM NVDA CCL RCL WYNN UBOT HZN UUU JMIA TGI GFF PNTG CBMG XPEL OSPN SLGG KELYB AEO LMND SMRT TRVN NVAX EAT CNR BLDR AN BMRA PFGC AAPL USAU EPAM MRNA OSTK PEIX PLUG RMD MR OMER CRWS MPC STAF HD LOW

