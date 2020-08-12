BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, XPEL, Cellular Biomedicine

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 crawling towards a record high in a broad rally led by tech stocks, with investors shrugging off a stalemate over the new coronavirus relief bill. .N

At 12:59 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.77% at 27,899.49. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.44% at 3,381.59 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.97% at 10,994.792. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Advanced Micro Devices, Inc <AMD.O>, up 6.4% ** Qualcomm Inc <QCOM.O>, up 5% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 5.6% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 5.4% ** Wynn Resorts, Limited <WYNN.O>, down 4.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Direxion Daily Robtcs Art Intel & Auto 3X Share <UBOT.N>, up 22.5% ** Horizon Global Corp <HZN.N>, up 21.3% ** Universal Security Instruments, Inc <UUU.N>, up 19.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.N>, down 20.6% ** Triumph Group <TGI.N>, down 12.5% ** Griffon Corporation <GFF.N>, down 12.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Pennant Group Inc <PNTG.O>, up 40.3% ** Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc <CBMG.O>, up 34.7% ** Xpel Inc <XPEL.O>, up 24.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Onespan Inc <OSPN.O>, down 38.8% ** Super League Gaming, Inc <SLGG.O>, down 22.7% ** Kelly Services, Inc <KELYB.O>, down 21.6% ** American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Rises as J.P. Morgan upgrades on lingerie brand's promise ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Drops as guidance misses in first post-IPO report ** Stein Mart Inc SMRT.O: down 35.1%

BUZZ-Sinks on bankruptcy filing ** Trevena Inc TRVN.O: down 17.0%

BUZZ-Retreats after pricing $50 mln share offering ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 13.6%

BUZZ-Novavax slides as rival Moderna signs U.S. deal for coronavirus vaccine doses ** Brinker International Inc EAT.N: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Rises as co forecasts smaller Q1 loss ** Cornerstone Building Brands Inc CNR.N: up 17.3%

BUZZ-Surges on revenue beat, positive outlook ** Builders FirstSource Inc BLDR.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Scales new highs ahead of S&P MidCap 400 inclusion ** AutoNation Inc AN.N: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Gains as Guggenheim upgrades on auto sales rebound ** Biomerica Inc BMRA.O: up 8.6%

BUZZ-Rises on second U.S. patent for IBS therapy ** Performance Food Group Co PFGC.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected quarterly loss ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-$16 a piece away from $2 trillion market cap ** U.S. Gold Corp USAU.O: up 13.0%

BUZZ-Climbs on deal to buy Northern Panther Resource ** Triumph Group Inc TGI.N: down 12.5%

BUZZ-Drops as JPM downgrades on cash hit from aero downturn

** XPEL Inc XPEL.O: up 24.5%

BUZZ-Hits record high on strong Q2 results ** Epam Systems Inc EPAM.N: up 5.9% BUZZ-MS sees demand rising to pre-COVID-19 levels, upgrades ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-More contracts possible after U.S. COVID-19 vaccine deal - Jefferies ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: down 2.7% BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized equity offering ** Pacific Ethanol Inc PEIX.O: up 15.7% BUZZ-Surges on qtrly profit vs year-ago loss ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: down 7.9% BUZZ-Drops on $300 mln stock offering ** Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc CBMG.O: up 34.7% BUZZ-Jumps on take-private deal ** ResMed Inc RMD.N: up 2.5% BUZZ-Benefiting from higher ventilator sales - GlobalData ** Montage Resources Corp MR.N: down 4.2% BUZZ-Down as rival Southwestern to buy co at discounted price ** Omeros Corp OMER.O: down 13.0% BUZZ-Down after pricing public offering at a discount ** Crown Crafts Inc CRWS.O: up 16.5% BUZZ-Rises on reinstated dividend, strong results ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-Cowen upgrades to "outperform" on Speedway sale ** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc STAF.O: down 26.1% BUZZ-Falls on wider Q2 loss ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 2.4% ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 2.0% BUZZ-Home Depot, Lowe's rise as analysts raise sales growth forecasts

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.20%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.32%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.48%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.19%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.59%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.71%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.33%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.08%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.74%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.04%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.52%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.