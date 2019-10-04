BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Snap, PepsiCo, HP

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as moderate jobs growth in September offered some relief from a spate of dismal economic data this week that has rankled markets and fueled concerns that the world's largest economy was sliding into a recession. .N

At 13:39 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.87% at 26,428.85. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.94% at 2,937.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.00% at 7,950.662. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O, up 3.8% ** Chubb Limited CB.N, up 2.8% ** Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O, up 2.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** HP Inc HPQ.N, down 9.7% ** Apache Corp APA.N, down 6% ** Corteva Inc CTVA.N, down 2.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Avaya Holdings Corp AVYA.N, up 28.9% ** RingCentral Inc RNG.N, up 26.3% ** Nordic American Tankers Ltd NAT.N, up 14.8% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Pier 1 Imports Inc PIR.N, down 11.1% ** IDT Corp IDT.N, down 10% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** ElectroCore Inc ECOR.O, up 40% ** BroadVision Inc BVSN.O, up 16.9% ** Equillium Inc EQ.O, up 15.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc OVID.O, down 26.6% ** Iterum Therapeutics PLC ITRM.O, down 18.9% ** Arcimoto Inc FUV.O, down 17.7% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.4% BUZZ-Apple gains on report of raise in production of iPhone 11 models ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-Set to snap 6-day losing streak after MS upgrades ** PepsiCo Inc PEP.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Street View: Investment in healthier products drive PepsiCo profit beat ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc OVID.O: down 26.6% BUZZ-Tumbles on proposed concurrent stock offerings

** MEI Pharma Inc MEIP.O: up 2.0% BUZZ-Rises on data from early-stage trial of cancer drug ** Avaya Holdings Corp AVYA.N: up 28.9% BUZZ-Up on partnership deal with RingCentral ** Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX.O: down 9.7% BUZZ-Falls on upsized $150 mln stock offering ** HP Inc HPQ.N: down 9.7% BUZZ-Hits over 1-mth low on one-time restructuring cost ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc OVID.O: down 26.6% BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted stock offerings ** Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT.O: up 8.0% BUZZ-Rises as gene therapy shows promise in early-stage trial ** Exela Technologies Inc XELA.O: up 25.5% BUZZ-Jumps on joint $900 mln services contract ** TerraForm Power Inc TERP.O: down 1.8% BUZZ-Drops on $300 mln equity raise; Brookfield pitches in ** Ascena Retail Group Inc ASNA.O: down 0.7% BUZZ-Falls as Q4 results disappoint ** Arbutus Biopharma Corp ABUS.O: down 28.3% BUZZ-Craters after discontinuing development of hepatitis B drug ** CyrusOne Inc CONE.O: down 1.7% BUZZ-Dips as Cowen downgrades over growing deal concerns ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Hit as GS downgrades to "neutral", cuts PT by 85%USN ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 6.4% BUZZ-Falls on short-seller report ** Avnet Inc AVT.O: down 10.2% BUZZ-Tumbles as Texas Instruments plans to scrap distribution pact ** RingCentral Inc RNG.N: up 26.3% ** Avaya Holdings Corp AVYA.N: up 28.9% BUZZ-RingCentral, Avaya jump on partnership deal ** Hess Midstream Partners LP HESM.N: up 6.4% BUZZ-Rises on deal to buy Hess Infrastructure for $6.2 bln ** CSX Corp CSX.O: down 0.7% BUZZ-JPM downgrades on export coal headwinds, fading demurrage revenue ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O : up 3.8% BUZZ-Jumps after FDA accepts application for peanut allergy treatment

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.02%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.67%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.90%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.17%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.02%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.27%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.58%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.27%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.66%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.30%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.05%

(Compiled by Ayanti Bera, C Nivedita and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

