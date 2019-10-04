BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Snap, HP, Ovid Therapeutics, Arbutus Biopharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks rose on Friday as moderate jobs growth in September offered some relief from a spate of dismal economic data this week that has rankled markets and fueled concerns that the United States was sliding into a recession. .N

At 10:29 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.60% at 26,357.84. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.57% at 2,927.36 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.56% at 7,916.724. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Skyworks Solutions Inc <SWKS.O>, up 3.3% ** Edwards Lifesciences Corp <EW.N>, up 2.5% ** Qorvo Inc <QRVO.O>, up 2.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** HP Inc <HPQ.N>, down 9.3% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 4.9% ** CF Industries Holdings Inc <CF.N>, down 2.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Avaya Holdings Corp <AVYA.N>, up 24.1% ** RingCentral Inc <RNG.N>, up 22.4% ** DPW Holdings Inc <DPW.N>, up 10.7% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Myers Industries Inc <MYE.N>, down 11.6% ** HP Inc <HPQ.N>, down 9.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** ElectroCore Inc <ECOR.O>, up 22.2% ** BroadVision Inc <BVSN.O>, up 13.5% ** Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp <ADPT.O>, up 11.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc <OVID.O>, down 26.3% ** Arcimoto Inc <FUV.O>, down 14.2% ** Avnet Inc <AVT.O>, down 12% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Apple gains on report of raise in production of iPhone 11 models ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Set to snap 6-day losing streak after MS upgrades ** PepsiCo Inc PEP.O: up 0.7% BUZZ-Street View: Investment in healthier products drive PepsiCo profit beat ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc OVID.O: down 26.3% BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted stock offerings ** MEI Pharma Inc MEIP.O: up 4.8% BUZZ-Rises on data from early-stage trial of cancer drug ** Avaya Holdings Corp AVYA.N: up 24.1% BUZZ-Up on partnership deal with RingCentral ** Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX.O: down 9.3% BUZZ-Falls on upsized $150 million stock offering ** HP Inc HPQ.N: down 9.3% BUZZ-Hits over 1-month low on one-time restructuring cost ** Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT.O: up 6.7% BUZZ-Rises as gene therapy shows promise in early-stage trial ** Exela Technologies Inc XELA.O: up 23.6% BUZZ-Jumps on joint $900 mln services contract ** TerraForm Power Inc TERP.O: down 2.5% BUZZ-Drops on $300 mln equity raise; Brookfield pitches in ** Arbutus Biopharma Corp ABUS.O: down 23.1% BUZZ-Craters after discontinuing development of hepatitis B drug

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.64%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.38%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.74%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.33%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.61%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.78%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.30%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.88%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.14%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.45%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.17%

