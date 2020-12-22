BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Ocugen Inc, Soligenix Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Nasdaq was propped up by Apple on Tuesday following a report the iPhone maker was planning car and battery production, while the Dow and the S&P 500 slipped on weak consumer confidence and home sales readings. .N

At 15:47 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.29% at 30,127.91. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.01% at 3,695.16 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.54% at 12,811.142. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.O>, up 4.2% ** Apple Inc <AAPL.O>, up 3.5% ** Paycom Software Inc <PAYC.N>, up 3.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carmax Inc <KMX.N>, down 7% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 4.9% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 3.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Colonnade Acquisition Corp <CLA.N>, up 43.8% ** QuantumScape Corp <QS.N>, up 31.7% ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, up 25.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc <NES.N>, down 15.4% ** Ra Medical Systems Inc <RMED.N>, down 11% ** Washington Prime Group Inc <WPG.N>, down 10.6% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp <BRPA.O>, up 165.8% ** Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp <BRPAU.O>, up 144.5% ** Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp <BRPAW.O>, up 89.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** China Customer Relations Centers Inc <CCRC.O>, down 33% ** Wunong Net Technology Co Ltd <WNW.O>, down 25.2% ** Q&K International Group Ltd <QK.O>, down 14.6% ** Calavo Growers Inc CVGW.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-Slides on weak revenue forecast, results miss ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 13.0%

BUZZ-Climbs as analysts back Precor deal

** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Gains on report of plans to make electric cars by 2024

** Ziopharm Oncology Inc ZIOP.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises as Taiwan allows human study of cancer therapy ** Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH.O: up 36.4%

BUZZ-Surges on deal with The Great American Outdoors Group ** Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD.N: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse starts coverage with 'outperform ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-JPM names Medtronic top large-cap pick for 2021; raises PT ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises after BTIG hikes PT on Cash App strength ** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler says core business and Grail underappreciated; upgrades ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Evercore sees it as large player; starts with "in-line" rating ** Aurora Mobile Limited JG.O: up 55.2%

BUZZ-Surges on partnership with EV maker ** ElectroCore Inc ECOR.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises on headache, migraine therapy distribution deal ** Colonnade Acquisition Corp CLA.N: up 43.8%

BUZZ-Rises after report to take self-driving startup Ouster public ** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O: down 54.0%

BUZZ-Slumps as ulcer drug fails late-stage trial

** Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N: up 12.8%

BUZZ-Wedbush initiates coverage with "outperform" rating ** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Falls as Australian regulator not swayed by Google's competition undertaking ** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX.O: down 13.0%

BUZZ-Falls as NIH may discontinue funding for COVID-19 drug

** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 84.6%

BUZZ-Rises on agreement to co-develop COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** fuboTV Inc FUBO.N: up 14.8%

BUZZ-Gains, on track for fifth straight session in green ** MDC Partners Inc MDCA.O: up 13.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal to combine with peer Stagwell Media ** Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd MAXN.O: up 16.0%

BUZZ-Gains on patent validity win ** Paycom Software Inc PAYC.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Citigroup raises PT to Street high on growth potential ** IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC.O: up 14.5%

BUZZ-Hits record high as board approves plan to spin off Vimeo ** Venus Concept Inc VERO.O: down 22.4%

BUZZ-Falls on $22.5 mln share offering ** Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc OSMT.O: down 11.5%

BUZZ-Falls on likely delay in FDA decision on MS treatment ** Citi Trends Inc CTRN.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises as board approves new share buyback program

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.55%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.53%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.66%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.44%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.16%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.31%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.31%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.01%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.26%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

flat

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.03%

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

