BioTech
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Ocugen Inc, Soligenix Inc

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The Nasdaq was propped up by Apple on Tuesday following a report the iPhone maker was planning car and battery production, while the Dow and the S&P 500 slipped on weak consumer confidence and home sales readings. .N

At 15:47 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.29% at 30,127.91. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.01% at 3,695.16 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.54% at 12,811.142. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.O>, up 4.2% ** Apple Inc <AAPL.O>, up 3.5% ** Paycom Software Inc <PAYC.N>, up 3.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carmax Inc <KMX.N>, down 7% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 4.9% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 3.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Colonnade Acquisition Corp <CLA.N>, up 43.8% ** QuantumScape Corp <QS.N>, up 31.7% ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, up 25.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc <NES.N>, down 15.4% ** Ra Medical Systems Inc <RMED.N>, down 11% ** Washington Prime Group Inc <WPG.N>, down 10.6% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp <BRPA.O>, up 165.8% ** Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp <BRPAU.O>, up 144.5% ** Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp <BRPAW.O>, up 89.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** China Customer Relations Centers Inc <CCRC.O>, down 33% ** Wunong Net Technology Co Ltd <WNW.O>, down 25.2% ** Q&K International Group Ltd <QK.O>, down 14.6% ** Calavo Growers Inc CVGW.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-Slides on weak revenue forecast, results miss ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 13.0%

BUZZ-Climbs as analysts back Precor deal

** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Gains on report of plans to make electric cars by 2024

** Ziopharm Oncology Inc ZIOP.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises as Taiwan allows human study of cancer therapy ** Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH.O: up 36.4%

BUZZ-Surges on deal with The Great American Outdoors Group ** Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD.N: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse starts coverage with 'outperform ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-JPM names Medtronic top large-cap pick for 2021; raises PT ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises after BTIG hikes PT on Cash App strength ** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler says core business and Grail underappreciated; upgrades ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Evercore sees it as large player; starts with "in-line" rating ** Aurora Mobile Limited JG.O: up 55.2%

BUZZ-Surges on partnership with EV maker ** ElectroCore Inc ECOR.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises on headache, migraine therapy distribution deal ** Colonnade Acquisition Corp CLA.N: up 43.8%

BUZZ-Rises after report to take self-driving startup Ouster public ** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O: down 54.0%

BUZZ-Slumps as ulcer drug fails late-stage trial

** Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N: up 12.8%

BUZZ-Wedbush initiates coverage with "outperform" rating ** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Falls as Australian regulator not swayed by Google's competition undertaking ** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX.O: down 13.0%

BUZZ-Falls as NIH may discontinue funding for COVID-19 drug

** Ocugen Inc OCGN.O: up 84.6%

BUZZ-Rises on agreement to co-develop COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** fuboTV Inc FUBO.N: up 14.8%

BUZZ-Gains, on track for fifth straight session in green ** MDC Partners Inc MDCA.O: up 13.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal to combine with peer Stagwell Media ** Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd MAXN.O: up 16.0%

BUZZ-Gains on patent validity win ** Paycom Software Inc PAYC.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Citigroup raises PT to Street high on growth potential ** IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC.O: up 14.5%

BUZZ-Hits record high as board approves plan to spin off Vimeo ** Venus Concept Inc VERO.O: down 22.4%

BUZZ-Falls on $22.5 mln share offering ** Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc OSMT.O: down 11.5%

BUZZ-Falls on likely delay in FDA decision on MS treatment ** Citi Trends Inc CTRN.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises as board approves new share buyback program

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.55%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.53%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.66%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.44%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.16%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.31%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.31%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.01%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.26%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

flat

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.03%

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX ETSY AAPL PAYC KMX NCLH CCL CLA QS GME NES RMED WPG BRPA BRPAU BRPAW CCRC WNW QK CVGW PTON ZIOP SPWH LSPD MDT SQ ILMN TDOC JG ECOR SNGX SI FIT BCRX OCGN FUBO MDCA MAXN IAC VERO OSMT CTRN VRTV

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular