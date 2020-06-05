BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Novavax, Slack Technologies, Tetraphase

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures sharply extended gains on Friday after a closely watched monthly employment report from the Labor Department showed the jobless rate unexpectedly dropped to 13.3% last month from 14.7% in April. (Full Story) .N

At 08:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.17% at 26,559. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.26% at 3,149.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.42% at 9,666.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hermitage Offshore Services <PSV.N>, up 182.6% ** Hertz Global Holdings <HTZ.N>, up 80.7% ** Qep Resources <QEP.N>, up 55.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Slack Technologies Inc A <WORK.N>, down 13.5% ** Xinyuan Real Estate co <XIN.N>, down 9.5% ** Carriage Services <CSV.N>, down 9.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp <GPAQW.O>, up 150.0% ** Foresight Autonomous Holdings <FRSX.O>, up 145.8% ** Mid-Con Energy Partners LP <MCEP.O>, up 60.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Titan Medical Ltd <TMDI.O>, down 26.8% ** Rosehill Resources Inc <ROSEU.O>, down 20.6% ** Cinedigm Corp <CIDM.O>, down 19.3% ** Menlo Therapeutics MNLO.O: down 13.6% premarket BUZZ- Drops on stock offering plans ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: The gap between Gap's expensive and cheaper brands continues to widen ** Livongo Health LVGO.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Cowen initiates with 'outperform' on first-mover advantage ** Slack Technologies WORK.N: down 13.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on slowing quarterly sales growth ** American Airlines Group AAL.O: up 29.1% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings UAL.O: up 18.0% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines cruise higher on plans to ramp up flights in June, July ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Rosenblatt initiates with 'buy' rating on 5G ramp-up ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 10.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on U.S. defense funding for COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** ON Semiconductor corp ON.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Rosenblatt expects margins to rise, initiates with 'buy' ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse hikes PT on App Store growth ** Kontoor Brands KTB.N: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Set to extend rally as Susquehanna upgrades to "positive" ** Exxon Mobil corp XOM.N: up 3.3% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Oil & gas stocks: Up as traders await OPEC+ meeting on extending supply cuts ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Broadcom remains a semiconductor powerhouse ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc TTPH.O: up 34.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges after FDA expands label for its antibiotic ** PG&E PCG.N: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-: RBC casts on doubts over credit rating, cuts PT ** Oxford Immunotec OXFD.O: up 17.3% premarket BUZZ-: KKR, Ampersand Capital buyout offer not sufficient

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

