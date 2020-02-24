BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Nike, Newmont, American Airlines, Morgan Stanley

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Dow Jones Industrials shed 1,000 points on Monday and the S&P 500 was set for its worst day in two years as a surge in coronavirus cases outside China clouded global growth outlook. .N

At 13:22 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 3.56% at 27,960.08. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 3.49% at 3,221.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 3.95% at 9,198.069. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Newmont Corp NEM.N, up 3.5% ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O, up 3.2% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O, up 2.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O, down 10.1% ** Centene Corp CNC.N, down 9.7% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, down 9.5% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** NanoViricides Inc NNVC.N, up 43.6% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Kosmos Energy Ltd KOS.N, down 17% ** Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc LL.N, down 16.9% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainer: ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc AHPI.O, up 25.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** TSR Inc TSRI.O, down 25.6% ** Aethlon Medical Inc AEMD.O, down 16.3% ** Conifer Holdings Inc CNFR.O, down 15.3% ** iStar Inc STAR.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises to decade-high on Q4 revenue beat ** Intuit Inc INTU.O: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Slides on report of potential deal to buy Credit Karma ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 5.4% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 4.4% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 4.7% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 4.8%

** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-FAANG stocks down after coronavirus cases outside China surge ** Esperion ESPR.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ- Rises after FDA approves cholesterol lowering drug ** Floor & Decor FND.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-BofA Global moves off bearish view after firm's strong report ** Galapagos NV GLPG.O: down 10.6%

BUZZ-Slides after BofA cuts rating on skewed risk/reward ** Epizyme Inc EPZM.O: down 14.4%

BUZZ- Down on bigger-than-expected Q4 loss ** Cellcom Israel CEL.N: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Falls after Chairman Erel resigns ** ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O: down 5.2%

BUZZ-Slips after Rosenblatt cuts PT ** Carter's Inc CRI.N: down 14.3%

BUZZ-Dips on coronavirus threat to supply, poor profit outlook ** Nike NKE.N: down 4.7% ** McDonald's MCD.N: down 1.3% ** Starbucks SBUX.O: down 3.2% ** Capri CPRI.N: down 5.0% ** Coty COTY.N: down 5.0% ** American Eagle AEO.N: down 3.8% ** Lululemon LULU.O: down 4.8% ** Tapestry < TPR.N>: down 9.1% ** Retailers Target Corp TGT.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Fears over spreading coronavirus pound retail, restaurant stocks ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Citi says stock to drop before going higher ** Cooper Tire & Rubber CTB.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Shares surge on profit beat, positive outlook ** Amphenol APH.N: down 5.3%

BUZZ- Falls on potential Q1 outlook miss ** NGM Biopharma NGM.O: up 15.2%

BUZZ-Surges on positive NASH trial drug results ** Lianluo Smart LLIT.O: up 11.9%

BUZZ- Rises after Mitchell Kopin reports passive stake ** Cocrystal Pharma Inc COCP.O: up 150.5%

BUZZ-Surges on pact to develop coronavirus therapies ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Falls on Morgan Stanley downgrade ** Dine Brands Global Inc DIN.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Applebee's owner Dine Brands rises on Q4 EPS beat ** United Therapeutics UTHR.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Rises as blood pressure drug meets trial goal ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 4.3% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 3.5% ** Harmony Gold HMY.N: up 5.7% ** Gold Fields GFI.N: up 5.4% ** Yamana Gold AUY.N: up 1.9% ** Kinross Gold KGC.N: up 1.8% ** Osisko Gold OR.N: up 1.2% ** Kirkland Lake Gold KL.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-Gold stocks gleam as coronavirus spread spurs safe-haven demand ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: down 8.3% ** Micron Technology MU.O: down 4.1% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 4.7% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 4.5% ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 7.0% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 3.7% ** Marvell Technology Group MRVL.O: down 6.8% ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: down 3.1%

** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: down 5.0% ** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: down 4.7% BUZZ-Chip stocks fall as fears of impact from fast-spreading virus rise ** Enlivex ENLV.O: up 31.3% BUZZ- Rises on plan to ramp up production capacity of potential coronavirus treatment ** CVS Health CVS.N: down 5.0% ** UnitedHealth UNH.N: down 7.5% ** Cigna CI.N: down 7.6% ** Anthem ANTM.N: down 5.4% ** Humana HUM.N: down 6.1% ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 9.7% ** Molina Healthcare MOH.N: down 7.4% BUZZ-Bernie Sanders' Nevada victory pressures health insurers ** Cemtrex Inc CETX.O: up 36.1% BUZZ-Cemtrex Inc surges as new orders jump sixfold in Q2 ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 8.6% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 8.0% ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 10.1% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 7.7% ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 3.8% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: down 4.4% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment MLCO.O: down 3.6% ** Marriott International MAR.O: down 5.5% BUZZ-Rise in coronavirus cases outside China hits cruise, airline, travel stocks ** Dollar General DG.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-Dollar General started with 'strong buy' by Raymond James ** Lipocine LPCN.O: up 15.7% BUZZ- Up on plans to resubmit marketing application for testosterone drug ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 3.2% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 2.9% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 5.2% ** E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O: down 6.0% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 6.0% BUZZ-U.S. banks fall as bond yields drop on coronavirus fears ** Canopy Growth CGC.N: down 7.7% ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: down 7.2% ** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: up 4.9% ** Tilray TLRY.O: down 10.4% BUZZ- Cowen cuts Canadian cannabis sales outlook, lowers producer ratings ** AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N: down 1.9% ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: down 2.9% ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: down 1.8% BUZZ-Generic drug pressures starting to abate for distributors - Baird ** Inovio Pharma INO.O: up 5.7% ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: up 3.2% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 13.8% ** Novavax Inc CODX.O: up 6.2% ** Lakeland Industrials LAKE.O: up 7.1% BUZZ-Cos with coronavirus drugs, tests in development gain as outbreak spreads ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 3.4% ** IQIYI Inc IQ.O: down 1.2% ** Alibaba Group BABA.N: down 4.0% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 4.0% BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese stocks drop as coronavirus concerns surge ** Altria Group MO.N: down 4.0% BUZZ- Down as Jefferies cuts PT on Juul concerns ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: down 4.2% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 4.0% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 8.6% ** Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N: down 0.3% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 3.6% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 5.2% ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: down 7.0% ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: down 8.0% ** Callon Petroleum CPE.N: down 11.8% ** Halliburton HAL.N: down 6.8% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 6.7% ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: down 5.4% BUZZ-Oil and gas companies fall on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads ** Xperi Corp XPER.O: down 1.4% BUZZ- Rises on $1.16 bln buyout offer from Metis Ventures ** First Solar FSLR.O: up 0.4% BUZZ- Raymond James raises to 'outperform' for the first time in a decade ** Builders FirstSource BLDR.O: down 0.9% BUZZ- RBC upgrades, hikes PT

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 3.71%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 3.82%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 2.46%

Energy

.SPNY

down 4.69%

Financial

.SPSY

down 3.57%

Health

.SPXHC

down 3.46%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 3.35%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 4.13%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 3.08%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.62%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.15%

