BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Nike, Newmont, American Airlines, Exxon Mobil

The Dow Jones Industrials fell more than 800 points and the S&P 500 as well as the Nasdaq hit three-week lows on Monday as a surge in coronavirus cases outside China fueled global growth worries and pushed investors to safer assets. .N

At 11:36 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.88% at 28,157.65. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.65% at 3,249.28 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 3.15% at 9,274.845. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Gilead Sciences Inc <GILD.O>, up 4.7% ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, up 3.1% ** Clorox Company <CLX.N>, up 2.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, down 9.3% ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, down 8.8% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 8.6% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 37.2% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser ** Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc LL.N down 15.6% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainer: ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc <AHPI.O>, up 28.5 The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** TSR Inc <TSRI.O>, down 21.3% ** Epizyme Inc <EPZM.O>, down 15.4% ** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd <BVXVW.O>, down 15.1% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 4.5% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 4.3% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 4.4% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 3.8%

** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-FAANG stocks down after coronavirus cases outside China surge ** Esperion ESPR.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ- Rises after FDA approves cholesterol lowering drug ** Floor & Decor FND.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-BofA Global moves off bearish view after firm's strong report ** Galapagos NV GLPG.O: down 9.9%

BUZZ-Slides after BofA cuts rating on skewed risk/reward ** Epizyme Inc EPZM.O: down 15.4%

BUZZ- Down on bigger-than-expected Q4 loss ** Cellcom Israel CEL.N: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Falls after Chairman Erel resigns ** ContraFect CFRX.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises on breakthrough status for antibacterial ** ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Slips after Rosenblatt cuts PT ** Carter's Inc CRI.N: down 12.2%

Headline of story OR Buzz OR Brief ** Colfax Corp CFX.N: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Brokerages raise PT as co reaffirms 2020 outlook ** Kadmon KDMN.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ- Rises after positive trial data on drug to treat immune condition ** Nike NKE.N: down 3.7% ** McDonald's MCD.N: down 0.5% ** Starbucks SBUX.O: down 2.2% ** Capri CPRI.N: down 3.5% ** Coty COTY.N: down 4.4% ** American Eagle AEO.N: down 1.8% ** Lululemon LULU.O: down 3.9% ** Tapestry < TPR.N>: down 8.0% ** Retailers Target Corp TGT.N: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Fears over spreading coronavirus pound retail, restaurant stocks ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 5.0%

BUZZ-Citi says stock to drop before going higher ** Cooper Tire & Rubber CTB.N: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Shares surge on profit beat, positive outlook ** Amphenol APH.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ- Falls on potential Q1 outlook miss ** NGM Biopharma NGM.O: up 22.1%

BUZZ-Surges on positive NASH trial drug results ** Lianluo Smart LLIT.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ- Rises after Mitchell Kopin reports passive stake ** Cocrystal Pharma Inc COCP.O: up 169.2%

BUZZ-Surges on pact to develop coronavirus therapies ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 5.9%

BUZZ-Falls on Morgan Stanley downgrade ** Dine Brands Global Inc DIN.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Applebee's owner Dine Brands rises on Q4 EPS beat ** United Therapeutics UTHR.O: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Rises as blood pressure drug meets trial goal ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 3.0% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 3.1% ** Harmony Gold HMY.N: up 4.7% ** Gold Fields GFI.N: up 3.6% ** Yamana Gold AUY.N: down 0.6% ** Kinross Gold KGC.N: up 0.3% ** Osisko Gold OR.N: up 0.1% ** Kirkland Lake Gold KL.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Gold stocks gleam as coronavirus spread spurs safe-haven demand ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: down 6.7% ** Micron Technology MU.O: down 4.2% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 4.1% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 3.8% ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 5.7% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 3.0% ** Marvell Technology Group MRVL.O: down 5.7% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: !RIC {RIC.NB} is invalid ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: down 3.1%

** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: down 4.7% ** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: down 4.3% BUZZ-Chip stocks fall as fears of impact from fast-spreading virus rise ** Enlivex ENLV.O: up 30.5% BUZZ- Rises on plan to ramp up production capacity of potential coronavirus treatment ** CVS Health CVS.N: down 4.1% ** UnitedHealth UNH.N: down 7.1% ** Cigna CI.N: down 6.8% ** Anthem ANTM.N: down 5.3% ** Humana HUM.N: down 5.6% ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 8.8% ** Molina Healthcare MOH.N: down 7.4% BUZZ-Bernie Sanders' Nevada victory pressures health insurers ** Cemtrex Inc CETX.O: up 29.5% BUZZ-Cemtrex Inc surges as new orders jump sixfold in Q2 ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 6.9% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 6.8% ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 9.3% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 7.1% ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 3.8% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: down 3.7% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment MLCO.O: down 2.4% ** Marriott International MAR.O: down 4.3% BUZZ-Rise in coronavirus cases outside China hits cruise, airline, travel stocks ** Dollar General DG.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Dollar General started with 'strong buy' by Raymond James ** Lipocine LPCN.O: up 24.9% BUZZ- Up on plans to resubmit marketing application for testosterone drug ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.2% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 2.1% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 4.0% ** E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O: down 4.9% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 5.0% BUZZ-U.S. banks fall as bond yields drop on coronavirus fears ** Canopy Growth CGC.N: down 5.6% ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: down 6.9% ** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: up 4.6% ** Tilray TLRY.O: down 9.3% BUZZ- Cowen cuts Canadian cannabis sales outlook, lowers producer ratings ** AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N: down 2.0% ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: down 1.9% ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: down 2.0% BUZZ-Generic drug pressures starting to abate for distributors - Baird ** Inovio Pharma INO.O: up 3.6% ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: up 4.7% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 10.1% ** Novavax Inc CODX.O: up 6.2% ** Lakeland Industrials LAKE.O: up 8.5% BUZZ-Cos with coronavirus drugs, tests in development gain as outbreak spreads ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 3.4% ** IQIYI Inc IQ.O: down 1.1% ** Alibaba Group BABA.N: down 3.3% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese stocks drop as coronavirus concerns surge ** Altria Group MO.N: down 1.9% BUZZ- Down as Jefferies cuts PT on Juul concerns ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: down 3.5% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.9% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 7.6% ** Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N: down 0.2% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 3.0% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 4.5% ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: down 6.0% ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: down 8.0% ** Callon Petroleum CPE.N: down 10.2% ** Halliburton HAL.N: down 5.5% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 6.0% ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: down 3.8% BUZZ-Oil and gas companies fall on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads ** Xperi Corp XPER.O: down 1.2% BUZZ- Rises on $1.16 bln buyout offer from Metis Ventures ** First Solar FSLR.O: up 0.2% BUZZ- Raymond James raises to 'outperform' for the first time in a decade ** Builders FirstSource BLDR.O: down 0.3% BUZZ- RBC upgrades, hikes PT

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 3.05%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 3.09%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.52%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.94%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.55%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.83%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.75%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 3.64%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.45%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.74%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.04%

