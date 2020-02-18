BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Medtronic, Intel, Tencent Music Entertainment

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures dropped on Tuesday as investors returned from a long weekend to a sales warning from Apple Inc that highlighted the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains. .N

At 7:42 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.57% at 29,227. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.43% at 3,366.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.62% at 9,572.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Legg Mason Inc <LM.N>, up 22.8% ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, up 13.7% ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc <SPCE.N>, up 12.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 10.1% ** Fluor Corp <FLR.N>, down 8.4% ** Israel Chemicals Ltd <ICL.N>, down 7.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Senmiao Technology Ltd <AIHS.O>, up 69.3% ** Stealth Biotherapeutics Corp <MITO.O>, up 48.7% ** Nxt-ID Inc <NXTD.O>, up 27.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Senestech Inc <SNES.O>, down 21.7% ** Superconductor Technologies Inc <SCON.O>, down 14.4% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, down 14.2% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Slips on warning coronavirus hit to March quarter sales ** Emerson Electric Co EMR.N: down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-RBC downgrades on lack of near-term growth prospects ** Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N: down 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Keybanc downgrades on live-stream apps hurdle ** PBF Energy Inc PBF.N: down 3.7% premarket BUZZ-GS sees limited growth potential, downgrades to "sell"

** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 1.1% premarket ** Texas Instrument Inc TXN.O: down 1.3% premarket ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: down 2.2% premarket ** Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.O: down 1.2% premarket ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Apple suppliers slip as iPhone maker flags coronavirus hit to sales ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Down on Q3 revenue miss, flags coronavirus hit to Q4

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

