BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Medtronic, AMD, Legg Mason, Fluor

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street was set to open lower on Tuesday as a surprise sales warning from bellwether Apple fanned worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains. .N

At 9:13 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.47% at 29,256. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.35% at 3,369.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.45% at 9,588.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Legg Mason Inc LM.N, up 23.5% ** Franklin Resources Inc BEN.N, up 13.4% ** Gsx Techedu Inc GSX.N, up 12.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Fluor Corp FLR.N, down 13.5% ** Weidai Ltd WEI.N, down 12.2% ** Culp Inc CULP.N, down 7.9% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Senmiao Technology Ltd AIHS.O, up 62.4% ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc BLPH.O, up 61.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Summer Infant Inc SUMR.O, down 21% ** Senestech Inc SNES.O, down 16% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O, down 14.2% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Apple slips on warning coronavirus hit to March quarter sales ** Emerson Electric Co EMR.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-RBC downgrades on lack of near-term growth prospects ** Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Keybanc downgrades on live-stream apps hurdle ** PBF Energy Inc PBF.N: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-GS sees limited growth potential, downgrades to "sell"

** Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O: down 1.3% premarket ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: down 2.1% premarket ** Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.O: down 1.0% premarket ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Apple suppliers slip as iPhone maker flags coronavirus hit to sales ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Down on Q3 revenue miss, flags coronavirus hit to Q4 ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 1.4% premarket

** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: down 4.3% premarket ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Tech component makers drop as Apple warning raises China supply chain concerns

** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: up 15.5% premarket BUZZ-Surges after dispute settlement, purchase agreement ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N: down 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls after cutting fiscal 2020 forecast ** Knowles Corp KN.N: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees stronger pick-up in H2, upgrade ** Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd WSG.O: up 19.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on report of exploring sale of a unit

