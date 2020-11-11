US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Lyft, D.R. Horton, Norwegian Cruise Line

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes advanced on Wednesday as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic rebound, with technology stocks bouncing back from steep losses this week. .N

At 10:27 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.18% at 29,368.85. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.45% at 3,561.54 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.40% at 11,716.112. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ETSY Inc <ETSY.OQ>, up 5.8% ** ServiceNow Inc <NOW.N>, up 5.3% ** Invesco Ltd <IVZ.N>, up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dentsply Sirona <XRAY.OQ>, down 5.9% ** Air Products & Chemicals <APD.N>, down 5.8% ** Federal Realty Investment Trust <FRT.N>, down 5.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Revlon Inc <REV.N>, up 22.2% ** Fubotv Inc <FUBO.N>, up 21.8% ** Fiverr International <FVRR.N>, up 12.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Aurora Cannabis <ACB.N>, down 19.9% ** Ashford Hosptlty <AHT.N>, down 14.7% ** AMC Entertainment <AMC.N>, down 13.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Five Prime Therapeutics <FPRX.O>, up 229.8% ** CM Life Sciences <CMLFW.O>, up 59.4% ** Genfit <GNFT.O>, up 29.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** EGain Corporatio <EGAN.O>, down 29.5% ** Greenland Technologies <GTEC.O>, down 22% ** Summer Infant <SUMR.O>, down 21.1%

** Apple AAPL.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Set to snap 3-day losing streak

** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Lyft raises hopes for post-pandemic profitability

** D.R. Horton DHI.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PTs on strong results

** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Up as brokers raise PT on vaccine optimism

** Fuel Tech FTEK.O: up 115.5%

BUZZ-Surges as co swings to quarterly profit

** Tencent Music TME.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Rises on strong Q3

** HUYA Inc HUYA.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat

** Five Prime FPRX.O: up 229.8%

BUZZ-Surges on gastric cancer treatment trial data, brokerages raise PT

** Pareteum Corp TEUM.O: down 41.5%

BUZZ-Plunges on Nasdaq delisting notice

** Teladoc TDOC.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat revenue forecast

** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Rises as co says its tech works as COVID-19 test

** Arbor Realty Trust ABR.N: down 5.0%

BUZZ-Drops after pricing stock offering

** Performant Financial Corp PFMT.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Gains on strong Q3 earnings

** Palo Alto Networks PANW.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Palo Alto Networks to buy cybersecurity peer Expanse in $800 mln deal

** eGain EGAN.O: down 29.5%

BUZZ-Plunges on downbeat second-quarter forecast

** Immuron IMRN.O: up 10.1%

BUZZ-Surges after U.S. DoD confirms diarrhea vaccine produces immune response

** Inventiva IVA.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA agrees one late-stage trial enough for NASH drug

** Yelp YELP.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Evercore upgrades on post-vaccine recovery hopes

** Organogenesis ORGO.O: down 9.1%

BUZZ-Organogenesis slumps on planned stock offering

** Summer Infant SUMR.O: down 21.1%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, disappointing Q4 outlook

** Purple Innovation PRPL.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Purple Innovation: Rises as higher direct-selling powers Q3 beat

** Sonim Technologies Inc SONM.O: down 13.0%

BUZZ-Falls after Q3 revenue halves, misses estimates

** KKR & Co KKR.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Shares down after Morgan Stanley prices block

** Performance Shipping PSHG.O: up 24.8%

BUZZ-Buys tanker vessel, shares soar

** Sorrento SRNE.O: up 13.1%

BUZZ-Rises on application to start COVID-19 treatment clinical trial

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.40%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.19%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.48%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.13%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.93%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.22%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.99%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.71%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.38%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.63%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.66%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX ETSY NOW IVZ XRAY APD FRT REV FUBO FVRR ACB AHT AMC FPRX CMLFW GNFT EGAN GTEC SUMR AAPL LYFT DHI NCLH FTEK TME HUYA TEUM TDOC CODX ABR PFMT PANW IMRN IVA YELP ORGO PRPL SONM KKR PSHG SRNE VIPS WFC PDD C GS JPM BAC BABA JD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular