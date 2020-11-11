BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Lyft, D.R. Horton, Norwegian Cruise Line

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes advanced on Wednesday as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic rebound, with technology stocks bouncing back from steep losses this week. .N

At 10:27 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.18% at 29,368.85. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.45% at 3,561.54 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.40% at 11,716.112. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ETSY Inc <ETSY.OQ>, up 5.8% ** ServiceNow Inc <NOW.N>, up 5.3% ** Invesco Ltd <IVZ.N>, up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dentsply Sirona <XRAY.OQ>, down 5.9% ** Air Products & Chemicals <APD.N>, down 5.8% ** Federal Realty Investment Trust <FRT.N>, down 5.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Revlon Inc <REV.N>, up 22.2% ** Fubotv Inc <FUBO.N>, up 21.8% ** Fiverr International <FVRR.N>, up 12.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Aurora Cannabis <ACB.N>, down 19.9% ** Ashford Hosptlty <AHT.N>, down 14.7% ** AMC Entertainment <AMC.N>, down 13.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Five Prime Therapeutics <FPRX.O>, up 229.8% ** CM Life Sciences <CMLFW.O>, up 59.4% ** Genfit <GNFT.O>, up 29.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** EGain Corporatio <EGAN.O>, down 29.5% ** Greenland Technologies <GTEC.O>, down 22% ** Summer Infant <SUMR.O>, down 21.1%

** Apple AAPL.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Set to snap 3-day losing streak

** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Lyft raises hopes for post-pandemic profitability

** D.R. Horton DHI.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PTs on strong results

** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Up as brokers raise PT on vaccine optimism

** Fuel Tech FTEK.O: up 115.5%

BUZZ-Surges as co swings to quarterly profit

** Tencent Music TME.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Rises on strong Q3

** HUYA Inc HUYA.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat

** Five Prime FPRX.O: up 229.8%

BUZZ-Surges on gastric cancer treatment trial data, brokerages raise PT

** Pareteum Corp TEUM.O: down 41.5%

BUZZ-Plunges on Nasdaq delisting notice

** Teladoc TDOC.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat revenue forecast

** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Rises as co says its tech works as COVID-19 test

** Arbor Realty Trust ABR.N: down 5.0%

BUZZ-Drops after pricing stock offering

** Performant Financial Corp PFMT.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Gains on strong Q3 earnings

** Palo Alto Networks PANW.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Palo Alto Networks to buy cybersecurity peer Expanse in $800 mln deal

** eGain EGAN.O: down 29.5%

BUZZ-Plunges on downbeat second-quarter forecast

** Immuron IMRN.O: up 10.1%

BUZZ-Surges after U.S. DoD confirms diarrhea vaccine produces immune response

** Inventiva IVA.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA agrees one late-stage trial enough for NASH drug

** Yelp YELP.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Evercore upgrades on post-vaccine recovery hopes

** Organogenesis ORGO.O: down 9.1%

BUZZ-Organogenesis slumps on planned stock offering

** Summer Infant SUMR.O: down 21.1%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, disappointing Q4 outlook

** Purple Innovation PRPL.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Purple Innovation: Rises as higher direct-selling powers Q3 beat

** Sonim Technologies Inc SONM.O: down 13.0%

BUZZ-Falls after Q3 revenue halves, misses estimates

** KKR & Co KKR.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Shares down after Morgan Stanley prices block

** Performance Shipping PSHG.O: up 24.8%

BUZZ-Buys tanker vessel, shares soar

** Sorrento SRNE.O: up 13.1%

BUZZ-Rises on application to start COVID-19 treatment clinical trial

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.40%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.19%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.48%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.13%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.93%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.22%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.99%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.71%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.38%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.63%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.66%

