BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Lyft, Alibaba, D.R. Horton, Norwegian Cruise Line

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic rebound, with technology stocks bouncing back from steep losses this week. .N

At 9:02 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.58% at 29,489. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.70% at 3,565.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.97% at 11,730.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Fubotv Inc FUBO.N, up 27.2% ** Universal Health UHT.N, up 11.9% ** APi Group Corp APG.N, up 10.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N, down 19.9% ** Model N Inc MODN.N, down 12.8% ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N, down 9.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Five Prime Therapeutics Inc FPRX.O, up 284.8% ** DarioHealth DRIOW.O, up 50.4% ** Fuel Tech Inc FTEK.O, up 49.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Pareteum Corp TEUM.O, down 46.1% ** eGain Corp EGAN.O, down 23% ** Summer Infant Inc SUMR.O, down 22.8% ** Apple AAPL.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Set to snap 3-day losing streak

** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Lyft raises hopes for post-pandemic profitability

** Alibaba BABA.N: down 1.3% premarket

** JD.Com JD.O: down 0.6% premarket

** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 0.6% premarket

BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese e-commerce firms fall on likely sharper scrutiny

** D.R. Horton DHI.N: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PTs on strong results

** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Up as brokers raise PT on vaccine optimism

** Fuel Tech FTEK.O: up 49.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges as co swings to quarterly profit

** Tencent Music TME.N: up 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on strong Q3

** HUYA Inc HUYA.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat

** Five Prime FPRX.O: up 284.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges on gastric cancer treatment trial data, brokerages raise PT

** Pareteum Corp TEUM.O: down 46.1% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on Nasdaq delisting notice

** Teladoc TDOC.N: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains on upbeat revenue forecast

** Tapestry TPR.N: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Up as Cowen raises to 'outperform' on growth potential

** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co says its tech works as COVID-19 test

** Arbor Realty Trust ABR.N: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops after pricing stock offering

** Performant Financial Corp PFMT.O: up 15.5% premarket BUZZ-Gains on strong Q3 earnings

** Palo Alto Networks PANW.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Palo Alto Networks to buy cybersecurity peer Expanse in $800 mln deal

** eGain EGAN.O: down 23.0% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on downbeat second-quarter forecast

** XPEL Inc XPEL.O: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Q3 earnings, revenue beat

** Immuron IMRN.O: up 19.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges after U.S. DoD confirms diarrhea vaccine produces immune response

** Inventiva IVA.O: up 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises as FDA agrees one late-stage trial enough for NASH drug

** Surface Oncology SURF.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after cancer drug gets FDA 'fast track' status

** Yelp YELP.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Yelp rises as Evercore upgrades on post-vaccine recovery hopes

** Organogenesis ORGO.O: down 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Organogenesis slumps on planned stock offering

** Howmet Aerospace HWM.N: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Cowen analysts see better days ahead

