BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Intelsat, Tesla, Conagra

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday after a surprise sales warning from bellwether Apple fanned worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply chains. .N

At 12:01 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.95% at 29,118.05. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.73% at 3,355.65 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.57% at 9,675.817. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Leidos Holdings Inc <LDOS.N>, up 9.9 % ** Advance Auto Parts Inc <AAP.N>, up 6 % ** Franklin Resources Inc <BEN.N>, up 5.5 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Conagra Brands Inc <CAG.N>, down 7.1 % ** Centurylink Inc <CTL.N>, down 4.9 % ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK.N>, down 4.7 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cohen & Company Inc <COHN.N>, up 32.5 % ** Virgn Galactic Holdings Inc <SPCE.N>, up 25.9 % ** Legg Mason Inc <LM.N>, up 23.6 % The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Fluor Corp <FLR.N>, down 23.9 % ** JELD-WEN Holding Inc <JELD.N>, down 12.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Bellerophon Therapeutics inc <BLPH.O>, up 158.5 % ** Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd <WSG.O>, up 36.2 % ** Evelo Biosciences Inc <EVLO.O>, up 27.4 % The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Trans World Entertainment Corp <TWMC.O>, down 17.7 % ** TKK Symphony Acquisition Corp <TKKS.O>, down 15 % ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 3.0% BUZZ-Slips on warning coronavirus hit to March quarter sales ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 1.9%

** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 1.8% ** Texas Instrument Inc TXN.O: down 1.2% ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: down 2.3% ** Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.O: down 2.0% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: down 3.0% BUZZ-Apple suppliers slip as iPhone maker flags coronavirus hit to sales ** Intelsat SA I.N: up 14.8% BUZZ-Snaps three-day losing streak after Appaloosa discloses stake ** Emerson Electric Co EMR.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-RBC downgrades on lack of near-term growth prospects ** Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N: down 3.4% BUZZ-Keybanc downgrades on live-stream apps hurdle ** PBF Energy Inc PBF.N: down 6.5% BUZZ-GS sees limited growth potential, downgrades to "sell" ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-Down on Q3 revenue miss, flags coronavirus hit to Q4 ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 0.3%

** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: down 2.9% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 2.4% BUZZ-Tech component makers drop as Apple warning raises China supply chain concerns

** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: up 63.2% BUZZ-Surges after dispute settlement, purchase agreement ** Fluor Corp FLR.N: down 23.9% BUZZ-Falls as SEC probes some financial reports, delays 10-K filing ** Knowles Corp KN.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Knowles: Piper Sandler sees stronger pick-up in H2, upgrades ** Wanda Sports Group Co Ltd WSG.O: up 36.2% BUZZ-Wanda Sports Group: Jumps on report of exploring sale of a unit ** Front Yard Residential Corp RESI.N: up 11.1% BUZZ-Front Yard: Rises on $673 mln sale to Amherst Residential ** Legg Mason Inc LM.N: up 23.6% BUZZ-Surges on $4.5 bln offer from Franklin Resources USN ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Bernstein calls Tesla 'possibility' stock, more than doubles PT to $730 ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Rises on $252 million deal for its customized gifts business ** GSX Techedu Inc GSX.N: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Surges on Q4 earnings beat ** Agnico Eagle Mines AEM.N: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Scotiabank downgrades as key mines face challenges ** Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Surges on positive data from Barth syndrome therapy trial ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 2.2% ** J.P.Morgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.7% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 1.6% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 2.4% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 3.4% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Big banks track lower U.S. yields amid coronavirus fears ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc BLPH.O: up 158.5%

BUZZ-Surges after positive data on blood pressure device ** PAVmed Inc PAVM.O: up 20.7%

BUZZ-Surges to 2-yr high on new product ** Leidos Holdings Inc LDOS.N: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Hits record high after profit beat, strong outlook ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Falls as softness in foodservice, retail prompts forecast cut ** Eidos Therapeutics Inc EIDX.O: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Slumps after Barclays downgrade on limited upside ** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX.O: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on FDA accepts swelling disorder drug application

** Ardelyx Inc ARDX.O: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Rises as Jefferies sees approval for kidney drug in 2021, starts with "buy" ** Five Prime Therapeutics Inc FPRX.O: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Falls after cancer drug fails to meet main goal of study ** Kodiak Sciences Inc KOD.O: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Falls after Barclays downgrades rating

** Vulcan Materials Co VMC.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Down as Q4 profit misses on higher costs ** Yeti Holdings Inc YETI.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Slips to 1-month low on secondary share offering

** Kontoor Brands Inc KTB.N: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Slides as Stifel downgrades to 'hold' on coronavirus impact ** Vonage Holdings Corp VG.O: up 16.0%

BUZZ-Gains as co to initiate review of consumer business

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

flat

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.50%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.53%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.48%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.38%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.65%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.03%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.90%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.64%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.64%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.79%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.