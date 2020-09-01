BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple Inc, Walmart Inc, T2 Biosystems, Zosano Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, as Apple share climbed and upbeat manufacturing sector surveys in China and Europe set the tone for United States factory activity data, due later in the day. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.04% at 28,426. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.30% at 3,509.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.99% at 12,233.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 36.5% ** Neophotonics Corp <NPTN.N>, up 15.0% ** Genworth Financial Inc <GNW.N>, up 14.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** J Jill Inc JILL.N, down 9% ** Nine Energy Srvc NINE.N, down 8% ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc <FET.N>, down 5.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Priority Technologies Holding Inc <PRTH.O>, up 48.7% ** Zoom Video Communications Inc <ZM.O>, up 32.5% ** Gogo Inc <GOGO.O>, up 23.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Zion Oil And Gas Inc <ZN.O>, down 36.1% ** Atlas Financial Holdings Inc <AFH.O>, down 27.9% ** ProQR Therapeutics Nv <PRQR.O>, down 27.8% ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 32.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Valuation, high risk customers add gloom to Zoom's story ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as retailer unveils 'Amazon Prime rival' ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 36.5% premarket BUZZ-Kodak shares soar after D.E. Shaw discloses 5% stake ** T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO.O: up 12.8% premarket BUZZ-Up on U.S. FDA authorization for COVID-19 test ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises as report says co preparing 75 mln 5G iPhones for later this year ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O: down 14.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops on equity offering

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.