BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, XBiotech, Onconova Therapeutics

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened at record levels on Monday after the U.S. health regulator approved the emergency use of blood plasma in COVID-19 patients and on report the Trump administration may fast-track a vaccine candidate. .N

At 9.30 a.m.ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.63% at 28,105.53. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.62%, at 3,418.09 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.18% at 11,445.148. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Best Buy Co Inc <BBY.N>, up 3.8% ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, up 3.8% ** Westrock Company <WRK.N>, up 3.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Ventas Inc <VTR.N>, down 1.6% ** Healthpeak Properties Inc <PEAK.N>, down 1.5% ** Prologis Inc <PLD.N>, down 1.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** LG Display Co <LPL.N>, up 14% ** Party City Holdco <PRTY.N>, up 13% ** Rcket Companies Inc <RKT.N>, up 11.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Molson Coors Beverage Co <TAPa.N>, down 6.7% ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc <MTR.N>, down 6.6% ** Mesa Royalty Trust MTR.N, down 5.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cancer Genetics Inc <CGIX.O>, up 187.9% ** Gores Metropoulos Inc <GMHIU.O>, up 60.4% ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc <SONN.O>, up 52.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Odonate Therapeutics Inc <ODT.O>, down 29.8% ** Tricida Inc <TCDA.O>, down 23.8% ** Mohawk group Holdings Inc <MWK.O>, down 16.5% ** Trevena Inc TRVN.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as co begins COVID-19 drug candidate study ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Jefferies says Instagram Reels could be next big story ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Set to open above $500 for first time ahead of stock split ** Spotify Technology SPOT.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Rises on League of Legends streaming tie-up ** Brainsway Ltd BWAY.O: up 27.4%

BUZZ-Rises after FDA gives nod to device that helps quit smoking ** NN Inc NNBR.O: up 18.3%

BUZZ-Gains as co plans $825 mln sale of life sciences unit ** Gores Metropoulos Inc GMHIU.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Rises on SPAC deal to take Peter Thiel-backed Luminar public ** Proteostasis Therapeutics PTI.O: up 13.5%

BUZZ-Rises on merger with Yumanity Therapeutics ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc ONTX.O: down 71.5%

BUZZ-Onconova falls as lead blood disorder drug candidate fails late-stage study ** XBiotech Inc XBIT.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Jumps as U.S. FDA move clears way for COVID-19 plasma test ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: up 1.6% ** Hilton Worldwide HLT.N: up 0.3% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Travel stocks jump as COVID-19 treatment efforts spur risk-on mood ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Set for record high; Wedbush talks up China prospects ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares set to open at all-time peak

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.30%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.05%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.10%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.54%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.44%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.18%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.62%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.21%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.17%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.65%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.11%

