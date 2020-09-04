US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, PolyMet Mining Corp, Seelos Therapeutics

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 rose shortly after the opening bell on Friday after a brutal selloff in the previous session as data showed U.S. unemployment rate dropped more than expected in August. .N

At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.23% at 28,357.93. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.57% at 3,435.2 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.95% at 11,234.346. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cooper Companies Inc <COO.N>, up 8.8% ** Discover Financial Services <DFS.N>, up 5.5% ** Broadcom Inc <AVGO.OQ>, up 5.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.OQ>, down 5.8% ** Paypal Holdings Inc <PYPL.OQ>, down 5.4% ** Dexcom Inc <DXCM.OQ>, down 4.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** FBL Financial Group Inc FFG.N, up 29.1% ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc <ICD.N>, up 29.1% ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp <KCAC.N>, up 21% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Oxford Industries Inc <OXM.N>, down 14.3% ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.N>, down 10.2% ** Garret Motion Inc <GTX.N>, down 9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Addex Therapeutics Ltd <ADXN.O>, up 18.5% ** Domo Inc <DOMO.O>, up 17.5% ** Precipio Inc <PRPO.O>, up 14.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Vuzix Corp <VUZI.O>, down 20.6% ** Docusign Inc <DOCU.O>, down 11.8% ** Fulgent Genetics Inc <FLGT.O>, down 10.6% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Broadcom shows 'meaningful' growth ahead of 5G ramp-up cycle ** I-Mab IMAB.O: up 9.3% ** Abbvie Inc ABBV.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-I-Mab, AbbVie up on licensing deal with Chinese firm's lead cancer drug ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from cancer monitoring technology study ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.A: up 25.2%

BUZZ-Gains as unit expects orders for EV charger products from Q4 ** PolyMet Mining Corp PLM.N: up 13.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as court finds no irregularities in NorthMet water permit issue ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Set to fall for fourth straight session; insiders offload stake ** Kensington Capital Acquisition KCAC.N: up 21.5%

BUZZ-Jumping after huge gain on EV SPAC deal ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Slips as key supplier signals delay in iPhone launch ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc SEEL.O: down 22.4%

BUZZ-Plunges on stock-and-warrants offering

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.72%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.34%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.52%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.10%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.85%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.05%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.28%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.14%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.40%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.30%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.15%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC COO DFS AVGO NVDA PYPL DXCM FFG ICD KCAC OXM JMIA GTX ADXN DOMO PRPO VUZI DOCU FLGT IMAB ABBV ANPC DPW PLM TSLA AAPL SEEL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular