BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, PolyMet Mining Corp, Seelos Therapeutics

The S&P 500 rose shortly after the opening bell on Friday after a brutal selloff in the previous session as data showed U.S. unemployment rate dropped more than expected in August. .N

At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.23% at 28,357.93. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.57% at 3,435.2 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.95% at 11,234.346. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cooper Companies Inc <COO.N>, up 8.8% ** Discover Financial Services <DFS.N>, up 5.5% ** Broadcom Inc <AVGO.OQ>, up 5.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.OQ>, down 5.8% ** Paypal Holdings Inc <PYPL.OQ>, down 5.4% ** Dexcom Inc <DXCM.OQ>, down 4.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** FBL Financial Group Inc FFG.N, up 29.1% ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc <ICD.N>, up 29.1% ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp <KCAC.N>, up 21% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Oxford Industries Inc <OXM.N>, down 14.3% ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.N>, down 10.2% ** Garret Motion Inc <GTX.N>, down 9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Addex Therapeutics Ltd <ADXN.O>, up 18.5% ** Domo Inc <DOMO.O>, up 17.5% ** Precipio Inc <PRPO.O>, up 14.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Vuzix Corp <VUZI.O>, down 20.6% ** Docusign Inc <DOCU.O>, down 11.8% ** Fulgent Genetics Inc <FLGT.O>, down 10.6% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Broadcom shows 'meaningful' growth ahead of 5G ramp-up cycle ** I-Mab IMAB.O: up 9.3% ** Abbvie Inc ABBV.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-I-Mab, AbbVie up on licensing deal with Chinese firm's lead cancer drug ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from cancer monitoring technology study ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.A: up 25.2%

BUZZ-Gains as unit expects orders for EV charger products from Q4 ** PolyMet Mining Corp PLM.N: up 13.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as court finds no irregularities in NorthMet water permit issue ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Set to fall for fourth straight session; insiders offload stake ** Kensington Capital Acquisition KCAC.N: up 21.5%

BUZZ-Jumping after huge gain on EV SPAC deal ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Slips as key supplier signals delay in iPhone launch ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc SEEL.O: down 22.4%

BUZZ-Plunges on stock-and-warrants offering

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.72%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.34%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.52%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.10%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.85%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.05%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.28%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.14%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.40%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.30%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.15%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

