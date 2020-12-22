BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple Inc, Peloton Interactive, Calavo Growers

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Gains for Apple lifted S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures higher on Tuesday, buoyed by signs it was set to push into car production, as investors worried about the threat of a new coronavirus strain uncovered in England. .N

At 6:55 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.08% at 30,089. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.10% at 3,689.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.37% at 12,730. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Colonnade Acquisition Corp <CLA.N>, up 31.3% ** Longview Acquisition Corp <LGVW.N>, up 12.0% ** FuboTV Inc <FUBO.N>, up 11.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, down 72.8% ** Shutterstock Inc <SSTK.N>, down 8.8% ** Fitbit Inc <FIT.N>, down 6.1% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp <BRPAW.O>, up 51.8% ** Aurora Mobile Ltd <JG.O>, up 49.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Soligenix Inc <SNGX.O>, down 38% ** Artius Acquisition Inc <AACQW.O>, down 21.6% ** Venus Concept Inc <VERO.O>, down 16.1% ** Calavo Growers Inc CVGW.O: down 14.2% premarket BUZZ-Slides on weak revenue forecast, results miss ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 7.7% premarket BUZZ-Climbs as analysts back Precor deal ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Gains on report of plans to make electric cars by 2024 ** Ziopharm Oncology Inc ZIOP.O: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Taiwan allows human study of cancer therapy ** Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH.O: up 36.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges on deal with The Great American Outdoors Group ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after BTIG hikes PT on Cash App strength ** Aurora Mobile Limited JG.O: up 49.5% premarket BUZZ-Surges on partnership with EV maker

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.