BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple Inc, National Cinemedia, Tilly's Inc

The Nasdaq was on track for its worst two-day fall since March on Friday as investors dumped heavyweight technology stocks, while concerns around a patchy economic recovery also hit the S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow. .N

At 13:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.22% at 27,946.24. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.57% at 3,400.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.57% at 11,163.605. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Unum Group <UNM.N>, up 6.9% ** Cooper Companies Inc <COO.N>, up 6.1% ** Lincoln National Corp <LNC.N>, up 5.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Paypal Holdings Inc <PYPL.O>, down 7.5% ** Salesforce.Com Inc <CRM.N>, down 5.5% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, down 5.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Polymet Mining Corp <PLM.N>, up 93.6% ** FBL Financial Group Inc <FFG.N>, up 31.3% ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc <BBW.N>, up 12.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Garret MotiOn Inc <GTX.N>, down 16.1% ** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc <HOV.N>, down 15.5% ** Vapotherm Inc <VAPO.N>, down 14.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Vivopower International Plc <VVPR.O>, up 58.6% ** National CineMedia Inc <NCMI.O>, up 28.4% ** Ebang International Holdings Inc <EBON.O>, up 20.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Heritage Global Inc <HGBL.O>, down 17.5% ** Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc <CMPI.O>, down 17% ** Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc <SYRS.O>, down 16.8% ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Shares up after D.E. Shaw discloses passive stake ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Broadcom shows 'meaningful' growth ahead of 5G ramp-up cycle ** I-Mab IMAB.O: up 6.2% BUZZ-I-Mab, AbbVie up on licensing deal with Chinese firm's lead cancer drug ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O: up 13.9%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from cancer monitoring technology study ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.A: up 16.8%

BUZZ-Gains as unit expects orders for EV charger products from Q4 ** PolyMet Mining Corp PLM.N: up 92.6%

BUZZ-Jumps as court finds no irregularities in NorthMet water permit issue ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Set to fall for fourth straight session; insiders offload stake ** Kensington Capital Acquisition KCAC.N: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Jumping after huge gain on EV SPAC deal ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Falls for third straight day as tech stocks bleed ** Seelos Therapeutics Inc SEEL.O: down 24.1%

BUZZ-Plunges on stock-and-warrants offering ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Rises as Germany expected to give 252 mln euros for making COVID-19 vaccine ** Domo Inc DOMO.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Hits record high on upbeat forecast ** Cooper Companies Inc COO.N: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Top S&P performer after Q3 results, forecast beat ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Falls as BofA downgrades on signs of sales deceleration ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 5.0%

BUZZ-Falls on possibility of slowing COVID-19 trial enrollment ** National Cinemedia Inc NCMI.O: up 28.4%

BUZZ-Climbs on broker upgrade as films return to theatres ** Tilly's Inc TLYS.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Rises on results beat, reopening California stores

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.92%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.19%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.88%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.60%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.36%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.25%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.34%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.73%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.26%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.85%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.50%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

