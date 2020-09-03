BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple Inc, Carnival Corp, Ciena Corp, Barnes & Noble Education

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street posted sharp declines on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq sliding more than 5% as investors dumped high-flying technology-focused stocks, while economic data raised fears about a difficult and long recovery. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.41% at 28,399.43. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 3.15% at 3,467.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 4.61% at 11,501.185. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 4.7% ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 4% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 3.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Juniper Networks Inc <JNPR.N>, down 8.9% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, down 8.6% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, down 8.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Kensington Capital Acquision Corp <KCAC.N>, up 65.8% ** Garret Motion Inc <GTX.N>, up 17.8% ** FTS International Inc <FNGD.N>, up 17.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Zuora Inc ZUO.N, down 32% ** PagerDuty Inc <PD.N>, down 27.4% ** Ciena Corp <CIEN.N>, down 26.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Fulgent Genetics Inc <FLGT.O>, up 17.8% ** Ebang International Holdings Inc <EBON.O>, up 14.8% ** Sutro Biopharma Inc <STRO.O>, up 14.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc <AKBA.O>, down 72.5% ** Michaels Companies Inc <MIK.O>, down 25.2% ** Conn's Inc <CONN.O>, down 17.1%

** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 3.7% ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed gold miners decline as the dollar climbs ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Set for third straight session of losses ** Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT.O: up 17.8%

BUZZ-Rises on adding influenza results to COVID-19 test ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Well-placed for M&A on return from bankruptcy, says KeyBanc ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA.O: down 72.5%

BUZZ-Akebia plunges as lead anemia drug misses safety goal in late-stage trial ** PagerDuty Inc PD.N: down 26.8% ** Zuora Inc ZUO.N: down 32.0%

BUZZ-Cloud firms PagerDuty, Zuora tumble as outlooks disappoint ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Rises as New England Journal of Medicine publishes early-stage COVID-19 vaccine data ** Five Below Inc FIVE.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Strong results, recovery trigger slew of PT raises ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp KCAC.N: up 65.9%

BUZZ-Surges on SPAC deal to take Bill Gates-backed QuantamScape public ** Campbell Soup Co CPB.N: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Sees weak sales in 2H as restaurants reopen ** Barnes & Noble Education BNED.N: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Falls as campus store closures hit results ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on plans to restart two cruise lines ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Stock takes some sheen off, down 3% ** Ciena Corp CIEN.N: down 27.2%

BUZZ-Plunges after co warns of COVID-19 hit to revenue ** Fastenal Co FAST.O: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Falls as Wells Fargo moves to sidelines on valuation ** Amarin Corporation Plc AMRN.O: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Falls as court upholds ruling to allow generic cos to sell heart drug

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 3.44%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 3.67%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.26%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.29%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.12%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.07%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.40%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 5.23%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 3.17%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.86%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.80%

