BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Crocs, Estee Lauder

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as uncertainty around a potential trade deal between the United States and China overshadowed strong earnings reports from Apple and Facebook. .N

At 10:11 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.46% at 27,062.71. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.37% at 3,035.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.21% at 8,286.193. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.OQ>, up 10.5% ** Krft Hnz Co <KHC.OQ>, up 10.5% ** LKQ Corp <LKQ.OQ>, up 7.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.OQ>, down 13.5% ** Lincoln National Corp <LNC.N>, down 9.5% ** Hanesbrands Inc <HBI.N>, down 8.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Murphy Usa Inc <MUSA.N>, up 22.6% ** Ducommun Inc <DCO.N>, up 18.8% ** Can Fite Biofarma Ltd <CANF.N>, up 16.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Pretium Resources Inc <PVG.N>, down 18.7% ** Resolute Forest Products Inc <RFP.N>, down 17.5% ** Alamo Group Inc <ALG.N>, down 17.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Zovio Inc <ZVO.O>, up 41.9% ** Communications Systems Inc <JCS.O>, up 30.4% ** ManTech International Corp <MANT.O>, up 17.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sunworks Inc <SUNW.O>, down 32.2% ** Merit Medical Systems Inc <MMSI.O>, down 28.5% ** Willdan Group Inc <WLDN.O>, down 20.9% ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 beat, glossy forecast ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Street View: Facebook's Q4 guidance 'conservative', political challenges remain

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue, profit beat ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: down 13.5% BUZZ-Decimated after weak quarterly outlook ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 11.5% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.7% BUZZ-Favours Australia until equity markets reset expectations ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Gains on better-than-expected bookings, PT raise ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.9% BUZZ-Street View: Apple's 5G iPhone should help sustain growth ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Drops on move to ban political ads from next month ** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-Bristol-Myers Squibb rises after Eliquis-powered Q3 profit beat ** Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc DRNA.O: up 11.8% BUZZ-Leaps on $200 mln deal with Roche to develop hep B treatments ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 0.7% BUZZ-Starbucks shares steaming on China, U.S. strength

BUZZ-Street View: Starbucks digital strength to blunt China slowdown ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: down 9.3% BUZZ-Trips as Blackstone fleet of foot ** The Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL.N: down 4.7% BUZZ-Falls on FY earnings forecast cut ** The Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: up 10.5% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 14.4% BUZZ-Down on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss ** Recro Pharma, Inc REPH.O: up 9.2% BUZZ-Rises as FDA grants appeal on non-opioid drug ** Can Fite Biofarma Ltd CANF.N: up 16.8% BUZZ-Rises as FDA agrees with design for liver cancer trial ** Lumentum Holdings Inc LITE.O: up 8.0% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat forecast, results ** Hanesbrands Inc HBI.N: down 8.9% BUZZ-Hits as cautious outlook for U.S. stores clouds upbeat results ** AK Steel Holding Corp AKS.N: down 9.0% BUZZ-GM strike to hit flat-rolled shipments, cuts 2019 outlook ** Fluor Corp FLR.N: down 11.0% BUZZ-Drops on weak Q3 results, suspended FY19 guidance ** Agile Therapeutics Inc AGRX.O: up 240.0% BUZZ-Quadruples as contraceptive patch wins FDA panel backing ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: down 17.1% BUZZ-Etsy tumbles as brokerages cut PT ** Twilio Inc TWLO.N: down 11.0% BUZZ-Twilio: Drops on downbeat base revenue due to billing error

** Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Shares up on Q3 beat despite tariff woes ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: down 16.0%

BUZZ-Smacked down after revenue miss, lowered guidance

** TTM Technologies Inc TTMI.O: down 12.2%

BUZZ-Down on profit miss, downbeat forecast ** Cirrus Logic Inc CRUS.O: up 17.0%

BUZZ-Hits 2-year high after forecast lift, upbeat Q2 ** Merit Medical Systems Inc MMSI.O: down 28.5%

BUZZ-Plunges to 3-year low on surprise loss, forecast cut

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.07%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.26%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.14%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.09%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.91%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.18%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.07%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.17%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.58%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.30%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.25%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

