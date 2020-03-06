BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Exxon, InVivo, Enzo Biochem, Carnival Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock markets tumbled on Friday as fears of economic damage intensified with the global tally of coronavirus cases crossing 100,000, sending investors scurrying to the perceived safety of bonds. .N

At 12:57 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.98% at 25,603.07. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.63% at 2,944.54 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.88% at 8,487.28. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp <COG.N>, up 10.9% ** Ingersoll Rand Inc <IR.N>, up 4.6% ** United Airlines Holdongs Inc <UAL.O>, up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, down 14.5% ** Devon Energy Corp <DVN.N>, down 13.6% ** Helmerich and Payne Inc <HP.N>, down 13.5% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Enzo Biochem Inc <ENZ.N>, up 52.2% ** Nanoviricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 40.3% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Digirad Corp <DRAD.O>, up 113.2% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc <INO.O>, up 42% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp <NVIV.O>, down 57.5% ** Beyond Air Inc <XAIR.O>, down 29.1% ** American Outdoor Brands Corp <AOBC.O>, down 28.8% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 3.8% BUZZ-UBS cuts forecast on weak iPhone demand ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Selling pressure to continue as Exxon's strategy fails to impress ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 2.6% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: down 3.6% ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: down 3.1% ** Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.O: down 1.8% ** Analog Devices Inc ADI.O: down 2.1% ** ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Fourth virus-driven guidance cut this week spooks Apple suppliers ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 6.2%

BUZZ-Underperforms, barely, after CEO Dimon's surgery ** InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp NVIV.O: down 57.5%

BUZZ-Plummets on deep-discounted stock deal ** NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI.O: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Slips on new CEO nomination ** TransEnterix TRXC.N: down 61.3% BUZZ-TransEnterix plunges on $15 mln stock-and-warrants deal ** Teladoc Health TDOC.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Coronavirus outbreak could add to strong momentum - CS ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Shares hit near 8-year low as another ship is suspected of coronavirus ** OPKO Health OPK.O: up 15% BUZZ-Jumps after subsidiary to introduce coronavirus test ** Cypress Semiconductor CY.O: down 14.8% BUZZ-Plunges on report of U.S. opposition to Infineon's buyout offer ** Evoqua Water Technologies AQUA.N: down 5.5% BUZZ-Falls as top investor sells shares ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.9% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.5% ** Murphy Oil MUR.N: down 9.6% ** WPX Energy WPX.N: down 11.4% ** SM Energy SM.N: down 21.8% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 12.9% ** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: down 14.5% ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: down 15.0% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 13.6% ** Helmerich And Payne HP.N: down 13.5% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 6.6% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 8.4% ** Propetro Holdings PUMP.N: down 14.3% BUZZ-Energy stocks fall after Russia rejects steeper oil output cuts by OPEC+ ** Big Lots BIG.N: up 7% BUZZ-Big Lots: Rises after activist investors step in ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 6.7% BUZZ-Cuts profit forecast after $1 bln capital raise; stock drops ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 4% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 6.2% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 4% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 2.7% BUZZ-U.S. banks dive after Treasury yields sink ** Vislink Technologies Inc VISL.O: down 8.7% BUZZ-Vislink Technologies falls on delisting notice from NASDAQ ** ON Semiconductor ON.O: down 1.9% BUZZ-Apple supplier ON Semiconductor drops as coronavirus stokes Q1 guidance cut ** Enzo Biochem ENZ.N: up 52.2% BUZZ-Enzo Biochem to launch coronavirus test service, shares surge ** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O: down 33.7%

BUZZ-Plunges after wider quarterly loss ** American Outdoor Brands Corp AOBC.O: down 28.8%

BUZZ-Drops as Q3 results, FY outlook disappoint ** Tegna Inc TGNA.N: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on report of Gray Television's $8.5 bln bid ** Vermilion Energy Inc VET.N: down 17.5%

BUZZ-Shares drop on 50% dividend cut ** Montage Resources Corp MR.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat ** Digirad Corp DRAD.O: up 113.2%

BUZZ-Shares more than double after Q4 loss narrows ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: up 4.4% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 4.6% ** Host Hotels & Resorts Inc HST.N: up 2.1% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 0.5% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 2.1% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 2.2% ** Hawaiian Holdings Inc HA.O: up 6.2% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Investors buying airline, hotels on Friday; cruise stocks volatile ** Willdan Group Inc WLDN.O: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Rises as quarterly results top estimates ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 2.1% ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd HMY.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Gold miners fall as traders sell bullion to cover margins

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.74%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.29%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.67%

Energy

.SPNY

down 4.96%

Financial

.SPSY

down 3.51%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.50%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.66%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 3.16%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 3.04%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 3.21%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.72%

(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)

