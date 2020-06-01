US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Estee Lauder, Coty

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday following a strong showing in May, as investors turned cautious after violent protests across the country over race as well as simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing. .N

At 06:34 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.15% at 25,340. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.28% at 3,033.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.55% at 9,507.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Flotek Industries IncFTK.N, up 20.4% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N, up 10.6% ** Micro Focus International PLC MFGP.N, up 10.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Evolent Health Inc EV.NH, down 21.7% ** CBL & Associates Properties, Inc CBL.N, down 10.1% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N, down 6.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Digital Ally Inc <DGLY.O>, up 172.3% ** Cemtrex Inc <CETX.O>, up 139.7% ** Vislink Technologies Inc <VISL.O>, up 63.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ascena Retail Group Inc <ASNA.O>, down 24% ** Nabriva Therapeutics Plc <NBRV.O>, down 16.7% ** China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc <CJJD.O>, down 15.6% ** Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler says consumers' skincare habits accelerate during COVID-19, upgrades

** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Evercore says co has the right formula to become first $2 trln firm ** Hess Corp HES.N: down 2% premarket BUZZ-JPM upgrades on Guyana development, long-term cash flow growth ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 7.2% premarket

BUZZ-Rises after report of CEO appointment

