BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Dow Inc, Boeing, Chesapeake

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes retreated from early highs on Wednesday as a spate of disappointing earnings reports offset strong gains in Apple and Boeing, while investors assessed the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak..N

At 10:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.52% at 28,873.52. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.08% at 3,279.02 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.21% at 9,289.008. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** L Brands Inc LB.N, up 13.1% ** General Electric Co GE.N, up 10.7% ** Norfolk Southern Corp NSC.N, up 7.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.OQ, down 8.7% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O, down 7.6% ** C.H Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW.O, down 6.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Lee Enterprises Inc LEE.N, up 80.2% ** Nanoviricides Inc NNVC.N, up 29.4% ** Clearwater Paper Corp CLW.N, up 21.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Unifi Inc UFI.N, down 23.4% ** Intelsat Sa I.N, down 22.9% ** Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc ARMP.N, down 20.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O, up 35% ** Aethlon Medical Inc AEMD.O, up 18.4% ** Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc MTSI.O, up 17% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Martin Midstream Lp MMLP.O, down 27.4% ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc AHPI.O, down 24.5% ** Cleveland Biolabs Inc CBLI.O, down 21.7% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Apple opens at record high after upbeat forecast and PT hikes

** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: down 8.7%

BUZZ-Xilinx: Falls on revenue miss, disappointing forecast ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Starbucks: Warns of hit from coronavirus outbreak ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Falls as Q1 forecast disappoints on weak demand ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Up as Raymond James sees solid Q4, upgrades to 'strong buy' ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 10.7%

BUZZ-GE shares rise as Q4 profit tops expectations ** Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc CNAT.O: up 20.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on all-stock merger deal with Histogen ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O: up 35.0%

BUZZ-Jumps after positive NASH drug data ** Avinger Inc AVGR.O: down 22.7%

BUZZ-Slips on discounted stock offering ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 13.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on report CEO in talks to step down, exploring sale of VS ** Dow Inc DOW.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ- Dow Inc: Rises on Q4 results beat ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 0.2%

BUZZ-A volatile year ahead for Biogen - Jefferies ** Dynatrace Inc DT.N: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Dynatrace set to open at record high on upbeat Q3, promising FY ** Corning Inc GLW.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Corning jumps on upbeat Q4 results, plans dividend hike ** AT&T Inc: T.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Slips as revenue misses estimates, hurt by weakness in DirectTV ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Falls on worse-than-expected Q4 medical costs ** Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc MTSI.O: up 17.0%

BUZZ-Surges as multiple brokerages raise PT after stellar Q1 ** Extreme Networks EXTR.O: down 11.8%

BUZZ-Tumbles on dour current-quarter forecast ** Norfolk Southern Corp NSC.N: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Rises on quarterly profit beat ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat ** Lee Enterprises Inc LEE.N: up 80.2%

BUZZ-Agrees to buy Berkshire Hathaway's publications; shares double ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises as weak results, 737 MAX costs "priced in" ** Martin Midstream Lp MMLP.O: down 27.4%

BUZZ-Slumps after rev drop, annual distribution reset ** Spring Bank SBPH.O: down 22.4%

BUZZ-Plummets on ending development of Hepatitis drug ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Shares rise as debt load lightens ** C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW.O: down 6.5%

BUZZ-Falls after profit slump, deal to buy Prime Distribution Services

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.38%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.18%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.12%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.14%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.64%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.09%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.20%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.40%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.77%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.50%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

flat

(Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702;))

