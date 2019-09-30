BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Dova Pharma, Seattle Genetics, Digital Ally

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Technology stocks led by Apple lifted Wall Street's main indexes on Monday, as investors looked past last week's reports that Washington was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges. .N

At 10:03 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.35% at 26,915.46. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.41% at 2,973.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.45% at 7,975.456. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Newell Brand Inc <NWL.O>, up 3.5% ** Merck & Co Inc <MRK.N>, up 2.4% ** Abbott Laboratories <ABT.N>, up 2.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, down 3.5% ** Baker Hughes <BHGE.N>, down 3% ** Netapp Inc <NTAP.O>, down 2.7% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Thor Industries Inc <THO.N>, up 17.7% ** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, up 9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** SunCoke Energy Inc <SXC.N>, down 12.2% ** Arcus Biosciences Inc <RCUS.N>, down 9.3% ** Teekay LNG Partners L.P. <TGP.N>, down 9.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc <DOVA.O>, up 38.6% ** Tiziana Life Sciences PLC <TLSA.O>, up 16.8% ** Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp <MITO.O>, up 16.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Histogenics Corp <OCGN.O>, down 62.9% ** G1 Therapeutics Inc <GTHX.O>, down 19.9% ** Calithera Biosciences Inc <CALA.O>, down 13.7% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-JPM raises iPhone volume forecasts for Apple ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: down 0.1% BUZZ-A Democrat in the White House could hurt UnitedHealth, Humana ** Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc DOVA.O: up 38.6% BUZZ-Eyes over 1-year high on deal to be bought by Sobi ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 6.0% BUZZ-Rises as Wedbush turns bullish ahead of Q2 results ** GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.N: up 1.9% ** AstraZeneca Plc AZN.N: down 0.3% BUZZ-GSK's ovarian cancer drug catches up to AstraZeneca's rival therapy ** AT&T Inc T.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Evercore hikes PT; views investor push favorably ** Seattle Genetics Inc SGEN.O: up 11.7% BUZZ-Up after impressive bladder cancer trial data ** Newell Brands Inc NWL.O: up 3.6% BUZZ-Up after SunTrust upgrades to 'buy' on turnaround plan ** Emerson Electric Co EMR.N: up 0.6% BUZZ-A break-up likely within next year - RBC ** Digital Ally Inc DGLY.O: up 7.4% BUZZ-Rises on contract extension

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.34%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.38%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.50%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.42%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.09%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.91%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.31%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.66%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.25%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.51%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.41%

(Compiled by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

