BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Diamondback Energy, Aon, Willis Towers Watson

Wall Street's main stock indexes plummeted and the Dow Jones Industrials crashed 2,000 points on Monday as a 22% slump in oil prices and the rapid spread of the coronavirus amplified fears of a global recession. .N

At 11:21 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 5.71% at 24,388.61. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 5.56% at 2,807.25 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 5.12% at 8,136.507. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp <COG.N>, up 11.1% ** Autozone Inc <AZO.N>, up 3.5% ** O'Reilly Automotive Inc <ORLY.O>, up 2.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, down 49% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 41.9% ** Marathon Oil Corp <MRO.N>, down 41.6% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Matador Resources Co <MTDR.N>, down 63.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Immuron Ltd <IMRNW.O>, up 263.6% ** Spherix Inc <SPEX.O>, up 142.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sundance Energy Inc <SNDE.O>, down 51.6% ** Patterson-Uti <PTEN.O>, down 51.3% ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, down 49.1% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 8.8% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 12.1% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 11.6% ** Well Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 9.7% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 7.9% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 12.6% BUZZ-Wall Street heavyweight banks slump amid wider market destruction ** Cocrystal Pharma Inc COCP.O: up 32.6% BUZZ-Surges on initiating program to develop coronavirus therapies ** XP Inc XP.O: down 16.2% BUZZ-Brazil's XP falls 13.3% in its biggest daily pct drop to date ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 8.0% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 6.0% ** MPLX LP MPLX.N: down 12.2% BUZZ-Credit Suisse upgrades Phillips 66 on dividend potential ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 3.6% BUZZ-McDonald's slips as Guggenheim cuts PT over coronavirus concerns ** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: down 49.1% BUZZ-Diamondback Energy: Plunges as co cuts drilling activity on tumbling oil prices ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 16.6% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 24.9% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 18.5% BUZZ-U.S. cruises: Set for another day of multi-year lows amid coronavirus worries ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 10.5% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 11.3% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 15.4% ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 0.1% ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: down 10.2% ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: down 13.4% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: down 22.9% BUZZ-Companies developing coronavirus treatments, tests and vaccines rise ** American Airlines Inc AAL.O: down 6.1% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 3.2% ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 6.7% BUZZ-Airlines stocks slammed as coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks global stocks ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 13.8% ** Exxon XOM.N: down 9.8% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 41.6% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 32.3% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N : down 34.7% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 26.0% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 22.8% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.O: down 35.9% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 41.9% BUZZ-U.S. energy shares sink on S.Arabia's "Russian Roulette" ** SAP SE SAP.N: down 4.9% BUZZ-SAP cancels March event amid coronavirus panic ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: down 6.7% BUZZ-Gilead Sciences: Falls as RBC downgrades citing over-valuation ** Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA.O: up 8.9% BUZZ-Rises after eye drug succeeds in late-stage study ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 5.2% BUZZ-Dips as coronavirus more than halves China sales in February ** AIM ImmunoTech AIM.A: up 60.0% BUZZ-Jumps as co's drug to be tested as potential coronavirus treatment ** Oasis Petroleum OAS.O: down 57.6% BUZZ-RBC downgrades Oasis Petroleum, says less drilling may be best path ** Aon Plc AON.N: down 14.7% ** Willis Towers Watson Plc WLTW.O: down 7.2% BUZZ-Aon set for worst day in nearly 11 yrs on Willis acquisition ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 37.6% BUZZ-Plunges over oil price war, brokerages downgrade ** Regions Financial Corp RF.N: down 13.9% ** Comerica Inc CMA.N: down 13.4% ** KeyCorp KEY.N: down 13.3% ** Zions Bancorporation ZION.O: down 9.0% ** BOK Financial Corp BOKF.O: down 21.5% ** Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI.O: down 23.4% ** Cadence Bancorporation CADE.N: down 25.5% ** Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR.N: down 24.6% ** Prosperity Bancshares PB.N: down 13.8% ** Crossfirst Bancshares CFB.O: down 16.7% ** Iberiabank Corp IBKC.O: down 18.4% BUZZ-Energy-exposed banks bashed as oil prices plunge ** Varian Medical Systems Inc VAR.N: down 4.7% BUZZ-Varian expects coronavirus to negatively impact Q2 revenue, shares slide

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 4.40%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 4.43%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 2.70%

Energy

.SPNY

down 17.28%

Financial

.SPSY

down 8.65%

Health

.SPXHC

down 4.51%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 6.65%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 4.77%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 6.77%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 4.62%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 3.85%

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Arundhati Sarkar)

