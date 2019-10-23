BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Chipotle, Walgreens, Eli Lilly, Resideo

Companies

Wall Street was supported by gains in Apple and Boeing shares on Wednesday, though weak earnings from Caterpillar and Texas Instruments raised concerns of an impact from the U.S.-China trade war on global growth. .N

At 12:47 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.05% at 26,801.09. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.13% at 2,999.85 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.09% at 8,111.971. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Avery Dennison Corp <AVY.N>, up 8.1% ** Rollins Inc <ROL.N>, up 7.9% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc <ALXN.OQ>, up 7.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Texas Instrument Inc <TXN.OQ>, down 6% ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc <CMG.N>, down 5.1% ** Analog Devices Inc <ADI.OQ>, down 3.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Scorpio Bulkers Inc <SALT.N>, up 14.9% ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.N>, up 14.1% ** Lithia Motors Inc <LAD.N>, up 13.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Resideo Technologies <REZI.N>, down 40.7% ** K12 Inc <LRN.N>, down 17.7% ** GlobalSCAPE Inc <GSB.N>, down 12.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** PB Bancorp Inc <PBBI.O>, up 30.4% ** Sunworks Inc <SUNW.O>, up 24.4% ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd <AXGT.O>, up 16.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** OpGen Inc <OPGN.O>, down 19.3% ** BioNTech SE <BNTX.O>, down 14.8% ** MacroGenics Inc <MGNX.O>, down 13% ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: down 12.8%

BUZZ-OKPO Health drops on planned $100 mln stock offering

** Skechers USA Inc SKX.N: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Skechers USA falls on Q3 profit miss, weak forecast

** Resideo Technologies Inc REZI.N: down 40.7%

BUZZ-Resideo Tech: Hits record low after Oppenheimer downgrades, CFO steps down

** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Boston Scientific up on Q3 revenue beat

** New Mountain Finance Corp NMFC.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-New Mountain Finance down on stock deal

** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Alexion: Up after quarterly beat on Soliris strength

** Texas Instrument Inc TXN.O : down 6.0%

BUZZ-Texas Instrument: Eyes worst day in a decade after revenue outlook disappoints

** Reed's Inc REED.O: down 11.4%

BUZZ-Reed's sinks to new lows on planned stock offering

** iRobot Corp IRBT.O: down 10.0%

BUZZ-iRobot: Slumps after cutting FY profit, revenue outlook due to tariff-related expenses

** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Eli Lilly slips as Q3 revenue misses on disappointing diabetes drug sales

** Guardion Health Sciences Inc GHSI.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Guardion Health Sciences: Up after receiving extended patent for MapcatSF

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Boeing: Jumps on reaffirmation of timeline for 737 MAX's return

** Invesco Ltd IVZ.N: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Invesco up on profit beat, cost savings from OppenheimerFunds deal

** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Walgreens Boots Alliance: JPM downgrades, adopts 'wait and see approach'

** Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N: down 11.8%

BUZZ-Six Flags Entertainment drops to over 4-year low after soft quarter

** Stage Stores Inc SSI.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Stage Stores Inc rises after announcing in-store pick-up of Amazon orders

** Hanger Inc HNGR.N: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Hanger surges, set to join S&P SmallCap 600

** Waitr Holdings Inc WTRH.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Waitr Holdings: Slides after brokerage downgrades, slashes PT

** Clearside Biomedical Inc CLSD.O: up 18.3%

BUZZ-Clearside Biomedical: Up after licensing deal with Bausch Health

** Soleno Therapeutics Inc SLNO.O: down 9.3%

BUZZ-Soleno Therapeutics drops on deep-discounted stock offering

** PB Bancorp Inc PBBI.O: up 30.4%

BUZZ-PB Bancorp Inc jumps on Centreville Bank's buyout offer

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Thermo Fisher Scientific: Surges after Q3 results wows ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N: down 4.7% BUZZ-Street View-Chipotle Mexican Grill: Growth to slow as co runs out of steak

** Rollins Inc ROL.N: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Rollins Inc: Jumps to 6-month high on Q3 profit beat, special dividend

** Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Nasdaq rises as profit beats on strength in non-trading units

** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Apple: Up after Morgan Stanley sees TV+ boosting 2020 service rev, raises PT

** Lithia Motors Inc LAD.N: up 13.9%

BUZZ-Lithia Motors accelerates to all-time high on Q3 beat

** PDL BioPharma Inc PDLI.O: up 12.7%

BUZZ-PDL BioPharma jumps as investor urges board to evaluate options

** Sharps Compliance Corp SMED.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Sharps Compliance gains on upbeat Q1 results

** WW Grainger GWW.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-WW Grainger: Profit miss, weakness across segments send shares tumbling

** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O : up 7.3%

BUZZ-Crowdstrike: Jumps as Instinet initiates coverage with 'buy'

** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N : down 3.7%

BUZZ-ServiceNow: Down on surprise CEO exit

** Reliant Bancorp Inc RBNC.O : down 5.1%

BUZZ-Reliant Bancorp falls on $123.4 mln deal to buy peer

** Blackstone Group Inc BX.N : up 3.8%

BUZZ-Blackstone shares shine after Q3 profit beat

** Healthcare Services Group Inc HCSG.O: down 7.4%

BUZZ-Healthcare Services Group: Slumps after two brokerages cut PTs on profit miss

** Cadence Bancorp CADE.N: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Cadence Bancorp: Falls as Q3 profit disappoints

** Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.N: up 11.6%

BUZZ-Jefferies says rally in shipping sector has begun; Teekay Tankers jumps on upgrade ** Evercore Inc EVR.N: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Evercore Inc: Falls on Q3 profit, revenue miss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.36%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.67%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.34%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.73%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.03%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.73%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.24%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.01%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.98%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.33%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.20%

