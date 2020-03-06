BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Chesapeake Energy, Exxon Mobil, OPKO Health

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures dropped sharply on Friday as compounding fears about the economic damage from the coronavirus epidemic drove investors to perceived safe havens such as bonds and gold. .N

At 7:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 2.36% at 25,445. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 2.55% at 2,938.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 2.82% at 8,404.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Despegar.com Corp <DESP.N>, up 7.2% ** OneSmart International Education Group Ltd <ONE.N>, up 5.4% ** Washington Prime Group Inc <WPG.N>, up 4.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 19.2% ** Vermilion Energy Inc <VET.N>, down 15.3% ** Seadrill Limited <SDRL.N>, down 10.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Digirad Corp <DRAD.O>, up 60.8% ** China HGS Real Estate Inc <HGSH.O>, up 36.3% ** Neuronetics Inc <STIM.O>, up 31.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** American Outdoor Brands Corp <AOBC.O>, down 25.9% ** Kaleido Biosciences Inc <KLDO.O>, down 22.6% ** Bionano Genomics Inc <BNGO.O>, down 20.4% ** TransEnterix TRXC.N: down 33.0% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles on stock offering launch ** Teladoc Health TDOC.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Coronavirus outbreak could add to strong momentum - CS ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Shares hit near 8-year low as another ship is suspected of coronavirus ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Jefferies hikes PT ** OPKO Health OPK.O: up 18.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after subsidiary to introduce coronavirus test ** Cypress Semiconductor CY.O: down 12.3% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on report of U.S. opposition to Infineon's buyout offer ** Evoqua Water Technologies AQUA.N: down 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls as top investor sells shares ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-UBS cuts forecast on weak iPhone demand ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 4.1% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 2.5% premarket ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Global airline stocks lose $41 bln market cap in February - AJ Bell ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.4% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.9% premarket ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 4% premarket ** WPX Energy WPX.N: down 4.0% premarket ** Chesapeake Energy CHK.N: down 5.2% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 4.7% premarket ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: down 5.5% premarket ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: down 1.9% premarket ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: down 2.5% premarket ** Halliburton HAL.N: down 4.3% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Energy stocks fall after Russia rejects steeper oil output cuts by OPEC+

