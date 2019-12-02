BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Biogen, Roku, Splunk, AstraZeneca

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures gained slightly on Monday as an unexpected rise in Chinese manufacturing activity assuaged investor concerns about a global economic slowdown in the wake of a prolonged trade war between Washington and Beijing. .N

At 07:42 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.15% at 28,115. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.14% at 3,148.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.10% at 8,425.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** LightInTheBox Holding Co <LITB.N>, up 16.9% ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, up 9.1% ** Tufin Software Technologies Ltd <TUFN.N>, up 8.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 6.6% ** ADT Inc <ADT.N>, down 4.2% ** Cellcom Israel Ltd <CEL.N>, down 4.1% The top Nasdaq percentage gainer premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd <ASLN.O>, up 77.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aqua Metals Inc <AQMS.O>, down 44.8% ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc <LXRX.O>, down 23.5% ** Reebonz Holding Ltd <RBZ.O>, down 11.8% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Apple could launch four 5G iPhones next year - JP Morgan ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Biogen: Baird downgrades ahead of Alzheimer's drug update ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: up 1.0% premarket ** Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd GLMD.O: up 15.6% premarket BUZZ-Intercept, Theratechnologies, Galmed: NASH stocks worth buying - Canaccord Genuity ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Roku Inc: Slides as Morgan Stanley downgrades to "underweight" ** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Splunk: Rises after Goldman Sachs says buy ** AstraZeneca PLC AZN.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-AstraZeneca: Cowen sees upside due to lower U.S. exposure, product momentum

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

