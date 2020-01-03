Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Banks, Oil stocks

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. stock index futures shed about 1% on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander, sharply escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and denting risk appetite. .N

At 7:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.98% at 28,557. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.10% at 3,223.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.33% at 8,773.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N, up 13.0% ** Unit Corp UNT.N, up 12.1% ** Antero Resources Corp AR.N, up 8.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Renren Inc RENN.N, down 10.8% ** Parker Drilling Co PKD.N, down 6.7% ** Intrepid Potash Inc IPI.N, down 6.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cinedigm Corp CIDM.O, up 32.0% ** Inpixon INPX.O, up 26.6% ** US Energy Corp USEG.O, up 25.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Novan Inc NOVN.O, down 74% ** Incyte Corp INCY.O, down 11.4% ** Mereo BioPharma Group PLC MREO.O, down 11.2% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1% premarket BUZZ-Interest in current-year iPhone lineup is gathering pace - RBC ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: down 11.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on late-stage trial failure ** Pacific Biosciences PACB.O: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Illumina abandons buyout deal ** Endo International Plc ENDP.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Piper Jaffray upgrades on co's cellulite treatment ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.7% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 2.1% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.8% premarket ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.6% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.6% premarket ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks drop as bond yield spread narrows on Middle East tensions ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 2.7% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 2.4% premarket ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Airlines tumble on surging oil prices after U.S. air strike in Baghdad ** Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.N: up 4.0% premarket ** Newmont Goldcorp Corp NEM.N: up 1.6% premarket ** Alamos Gold Inc AGI.N: up 3.7% premarket ** Gold Fields Ltd GFI.N: up 1.8% premarket ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: up 3.4% premarket ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd HMY.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Gold miners gain as U.S. air strike in Baghdad fans tensions ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: down 11.4% premarket BUZZ-Incyte's trial failure hurts prospects of transplant rejection drug - brokerages ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 0.9% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.4% premarket ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 13.0% premarket ** EOG Resources Inc EOG.N: up 2.1% premarket ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: up 2.5% premarket ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 2.1% premarket ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 2.7% premarket ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: up 2.4% premarket ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 2.6% premarket ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 3.7% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 2.0% premarket ** Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN.O: up 3.6% premarket ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Oil stocks rise on U.S. strike in Baghdad

(Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 2963;))

