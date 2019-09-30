BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, AT&T, Urban Outfitters, Merck

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks were higher on Monday after the technology sector surged on the back of gains in Apple shares, helping Wall Street's major indexes recoup most of their losses from the previous session. .N

At 13:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.56% at 26,969.53. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.65% at 2,981.11 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.79% at 8,002.438. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O, up 2.9% ** AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N, up 2.8% ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O, up 2.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Baker Hughes BHGE.N, down 3.9% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N, down 3.9% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N, down 2.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** GTT Communications Inc GTT.N, up 17.6% ** Contango Oil & Gas Company MCF.N, up 16.7% ** Thor Industries Inc THO.N, up 15.8% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Arcus Biosciences Inc RCUS.N, down 13.9% ** Antero Resources Corp AR.N, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc DOVA.O, up 38.5% ** Air T Inc AIRT.O, up 20.2% ** Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO.O, up 17% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Histogenics Corp OCGN.O, down 74.3% ** Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc ADMS.O, down 26.9% ** G1 Therapeutics Inc GTHX.O, down 25.2% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Apple powers Wall St rally on Cook comment, iPhone shipment forecast ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-A Democrat in the White House could hurt UnitedHealth, Humana ** Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc DOVA.O: up 38.5% BUZZ-Eyes over 1-year high on deal to be bought by Sobi ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 7.0% BUZZ-Rises as Wedbush turns bullish ahead of Q2 results ** GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.N: up 1.3% ** AstraZeneca Plc AZN.N: down 0.6% ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-GSK's ovarian cancer drug catches up to AstraZeneca's rival therapy ** AT&T Inc T.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Evercore hikes PT; views investor push favorably ** Seattle Genetics Inc SGEN.O: up 12.0% BUZZ-Up after impressive bladder cancer trial data ** Newell Brands Inc NWL.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-Up after SunTrust upgrades to 'buy' on turnaround plan ** Emerson Electric Co EMR.N: up 0.8% BUZZ-A break-up likely within next year - RBC ** Digital Ally Inc DGLY.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Rises on contract extension ** Globus Maritime Ltd GLBS.O: down 13.6% BUZZ-Falls after bigger Q2 loss ** Thor Industries Inc THO.N: up 15.8% BUZZ-Set for biggest one-day gain in eight years on Q4 profit beat ** Sempra Energy SRE.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-Rises on $3.59 bln deal to sell Peruvian businesses ** Cal-Maine Foods Inc CALM.O: down 11.4% BUZZ-Cal-Maine Foods cracks as egg sales continue to fall ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O: down 0.1% BUZZ-Inches up after cancer drug data shows some promise ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O: down 10.3% BUZZ-Immunomedics falls on delayed refiling of marketing application ** Teekay Corp TK.N: down 6.4% BUZZ-Lower after U.S. sanctions on Chinese LNG partner ** Tegna Inc TGNA.N: up 3.6% BUZZ-Jumps after 3rd largest investor plans to engage actively ** Urban Outfitters URBN.O: up 6.1% BUZZ-Rises after Wells Fargo upgrades to "outperform" ** Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Rises on Telsey's PT hike The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.37%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.73%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.71%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.57%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.08%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.33%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.29%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.16%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.71%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.44%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.17%

